"Yo cuando los señores me explican el feminismo": la niña que demuestra que su talento en el fútbol no tiene rival

Ya son más de cinco millones las reproducciones del vídeo en el que Anna, una pequeña niña inglesa hace un "caño" a su rival, un chico joven que alardea de saber jugar al fútbol.
En el vídeo, grabado en el paseo marítimo de Margate Beach (Kent), Anna y un chico que le dobla el tamaño se retan a un partido en un pequeño campo improvisado, con dos miniporterías. El reto consiste en marcar gol tras superar el contrario. Comienza el chico, estrellando su disparo contra el poste y le sigue ella marcando gol utilizando la técnica del "caño".
El vídeo se ha hecho viral, no sólo por la impecable técnica de la pequeña, también por la reacción de los amigos del joven, que no esperaban que fuese machacado por su rival. Los amigos se le burlaron del chico, que abandonó la pista tras haber sido derrotado. Mientras él huye con sus amigos, un hombre testigo de lo sucedido se acerca a Anna para felicitarla.
Para muchos fue una reacción machista por no tolerar que una niña pequeña pueda ganarle a un hombre en el fútbol, pero muchos otros lo han visto como una representación de la realidad, en la que las niñas son capaces de ganar a cualquier rival.
Que risa lo frágil que es la masculinidad, es algo que siempre tenemos que ver cuando jugamos en la calle y ellos se quieren lucir.
Aguante las niñas que juegan fútbol ???????? https://t.co/CueemQqmyR
— Cata Carrillo Rapaport ????️???? (@Catacrapa_9) August 21, 2020
Las niñas no juegan fútbol, ni tienen habilidades para jugarlo.
*Las niñas* pic.twitter.com/w3z2ZklQEk
— Tío Antipoeta ???????? (@LaAntipoetica) August 22, 2020
Tio duro que demuestra cual frágil es su masculinidad.pic.twitter.com/Lacvfi26eS
— @ErreHarria (@Erreharria1) August 21, 2020
Cuándo vas de chulo y quedas como el culo.
Buenos días.pic.twitter.com/aS5axaHMHb
— Lau (@shul_evolution) August 22, 2020
Yo cuando los señores me explican el feminismo.????pic.twitter.com/dNpURS4hK3
— Cristina Hernández (@Cristina_H_) August 22, 2020
Que satisfacción este vídeo https://t.co/MpbcnRgHwr
— Vanessa Prato (@PratoVanessa) August 21, 2020
