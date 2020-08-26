Diario Público
Fútbol Ibai regaña a varios seguidores del Barcelona por manifestarse tras el anuncio de Messi en pleno coronavirus: "De nada Fernando Simón"

El conocido youtuber Ibai Llanos ha puesto un tuit con un extracto de un directo que hizo en su canal de Twitch, y está siendo muy comentado en las últimas horas.

Este martes, Llanos hizo un directo en esta red social en el que estuvo hablando del anuncio de Messi de abandonar el Barcelona, a través de un burofax.

En un momento, el conocido youtuber vio unas imágenes de varias personas manifestándose para pedir la dimisión de Josep Maria Bartomeu, presidente del equipo, y no dudó en abroncarles por su falta de conciencia ante la fuerte oleada de coronavirus.

"Es fútbol y es un jugador, no ves que hay covid y que está muriendo gente. Te pones la mascarilla. Te vas a tu casa (...) A dónde vas. Manifiéstate si te han recortado en tu curro, pero tío, que es un futbolista. Estos que están aquí son todos tontos".

En menos de 24 horas, el vídeo del momento tiene más de un millón de reproducciones y acumula más de 26.000 likes.

Hace unos días, Fernando Simón pidió a los influencers que ayudasen a concienciar sobre el uso de mascarilla y muchos han recogido el guante. Entre ellos no sólo está Ibai Llanos, también han hecho diversas publicaciones Dulceida, Laura Escanes y Auron Play.

#toelrrato

Que calor

