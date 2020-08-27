Este jueves, el Gobierno y las comunidades autónomas han acordado las 29 medidas y cinco recomendaciones para que los alumnos vuelvan al cole de forma segura. Entre ellas se encuentra el uso obligatorio de mascarilla y la higiene de manos de forma frecuente y meticulosa, al menos cinco veces al día.

En este sentido, el ministro de Sanidad ha asegurado que "si las medidas se cumplen, va a haber pocos rebrotes".

Tras la presentación, durante la ronda de preguntas, un periodista ha querido saber si, en caso de que unos padres decidan llevar a su hijo al colegio sabiendo que está enfermo, se contemplan sanciones.

La pregunta ha dejado sorprendido a Salvador Illa que ha respondido con contundencia: "No concibo que un padre o una madre lleve a su hijo enfermo al centro escolar poniendo en riesgo la salud de su hijo y la salud del que está trabajando. Francamente no lo concibo. Vamos a ser todos serios porque, si no, esto no tiene solución ¿A quién se le puede ocurrir esto?", ha dicho.

Salvador Illa estalla tras una pregunta sobre la vuelta al cole: "¿A quién se le puede ocurrir hacer esto?"https://t.co/rWaE0klPEp pic.twitter.com/h4SV73fxVB — Cadena SER (@La_SER) August 27, 2020

Precisamente por este motivo, el Gobierno está estudiando soluciones para los padres que se encuentren en esta situación durante los próximos meses.

"Estamos trabajando en diversas posibilidades como un permiso retribuido, que ya se utilizó al principio de la pandemia, o una baja por tener que cuidar a un niño que está cuarentenado. Pero todavía está sin cerrar", ha explicado este miércoles la ministra de Educación en declaraciones a la Cadena Ser.

Te puede interesar

La vuelta al cole... y la vuelta al trabajo