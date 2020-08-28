El coordinador de Vox en Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona), David Passarell, está siendo objeto de críticas en las redes por publicar un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter en el que defiende a Kyle Rittenhouse, el joven de 17 años que este miércoles mató con un rifle a dos personas e hirió a otra durante una manifestación antirracista en Wisconsin (EEUU).

Passarell, publicó una imagen del joven agarrando su rifle con el mensaje "+ Kyle Rittenhouse - George Floyd", haciendo referencia al hombre negro que murió ahogado en mayo mientras era detenido en Mineápolis por un policía que aplastó su cuello con la rodilla.

El comentario del político ha generado críticas durísimas y,en vez de disculparse, ha asegurado que "todos los comentaristas que insultan, amenazan o desean la muerte, son de Podemos y/o tienen a Stalin o a Lenin en su portada".

"Demócratas de manual" dice el que alaba a una persona que con arma de fuego en mano dispara gente dejando a 1 herido y 2 muertos...

No quiero preguntar por tu concepto particular de democracia porque me puedo hacer a una idea de que es uno en el que no entramos todos.

— Des????eＮＵＴＲＩＡ???? ✊????✊????✊???? (@SrDesventura) August 27, 2020