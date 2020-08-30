Diario Público
La escena de 'Parásitos' que representa a la perfección este 2020 y que se ha convertido en meme

Una de las escenas de la aclamada película surcoreana Parásitos se ha convertido en el meme que mejor representa todo lo que está ocurriendo este año. Durante la película son muchos los giros de guion que sorprenden a los espectadores, siendo una película totalmente impredecible, como este 2020.

Los tuiteros se han visto realmente representados:

