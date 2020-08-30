Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, exportavoz en el Congreso del Grupo Parlamentario Popular, ha ofrecido una entrevista a El Mundo donde asegura que no dejará la Cámara Baja.

"Liberales que prefieren trabajar calentitos para el Estado": críticas a Álvarez de Toledo por decir que sigue de diputada en el PP pese a su cese

"Por el momento me quedo: voy a averiguar hasta dónde llega la libertad de un diputado de base", afirma la marquesa de Casa Fuerte, quien se plantea su permanencia como un reto.

Según el diario, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo "proclama su firme propósito de seguir opinando libremente dentro del partido liderado por Pablo Casado".

Las críticas no se han hecho esperar en Twitter.

— Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo: No me voy porque son casi 4000 plomos al mes que me llevo calentitos...

— Eso no podemos ponerlo Caye. ¿Qué te parece poner "Por el momento me quedo: voy a averiguar hasta dónde llega la libertad de un diputado de base"?

— Te como los huevos...

— Dani Ruiz (@diasdeaire) August 30, 2020