Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, exportavoz en el Congreso del Grupo Parlamentario Popular, ha ofrecido una entrevista a El Mundo donde asegura que no dejará la Cámara Baja.
"Por el momento me quedo: voy a averiguar hasta dónde llega la libertad de un diputado de base", afirma la marquesa de Casa Fuerte, quien se plantea su permanencia como un reto.
Según el diario, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo "proclama su firme propósito de seguir opinando libremente dentro del partido liderado por Pablo Casado".
Las críticas no se han hecho esperar en Twitter.
Siempre tuvo la frente muy alta, la lengua muy larga y la vergüenza muy corta (que diría el maestro Sabina) ... @cayetanaAT: "Por el momento me quedo: voy a averiguar hasta dónde llega la libertad de un diputado de base" https://t.co/97f1I8hUb4
— Agustín Martínez ???????????? (@Agus_Martinez58) August 30, 2020
Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo:
"voy a averiguar hasta dónde llega la libertad de un diputado de base"
Ya se lo digo yo: entre pitos y flautas llega hasta los 4.000 euros.
— Paco Lobo (@Cazatalentos) August 30, 2020
— Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo: No me voy porque son casi 4000 plomos al mes que me llevo calentitos...
— Eso no podemos ponerlo Caye. ¿Qué te parece poner "Por el momento me quedo: voy a averiguar hasta dónde llega la libertad de un diputado de base"?
— Te como los huevos...
— Dani Ruiz (@diasdeaire) August 30, 2020
Seguir chupando del escaño PP hasta su incorporación a VOX.https://t.co/oM8wXvEaZu
— Angel Bergadà (@AngelBergada23) August 30, 2020
Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo:
"Voy a averiguar hasta dónde (me) llega la libertad (el sueldo) de un diputado de base"
Liberales que prefieren trabajar calentitos para el Estado antes que hacer lo que a tí te venden cada día del esfuerzo personal y no se que mierda más
— Pas_si_grave (@Los_3cerditos) August 30, 2020
???? Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo: "Por el momento me quedo: voy a averiguar hasta dónde llega la libertad de un diputado de base" pic.twitter.com/sdw5QdrkaR
— burrapaca (@burrapaca) August 30, 2020
Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo: "voy a averiguar hasta dónde llega la libertad de un diputado de base"
Traducción: "hay que ver como liberal lo mucho que me gusta la pasta del sector público"
— Josep Oliver (@cisnenegro) August 30, 2020
Que dice Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo que se queda, que no tiene ganas de averiguar lo que hay que trabajar para llegar a fin de mes. https://t.co/KPTUbyiUaz
— Uno de tantos (@batiburrillos) August 30, 2020
