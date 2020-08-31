El cantante Miguel Bosé ha dejado de existir en las redes sociales. Sus cuentas de Twitter, Facebook e Instagram han desaparecido sin que se sepa por el momento si ha sido él quién las ha desactivado.
Bosé lleva semanas siendo centro de atención de las redes por contribuir a la difusión de teorías conspiranoicas sobre el coronavirus entre sus fans y sus millones de seguidores. Incluso llegó a posicionarse contra el uso de mascarillas y apoyó una manifestación sin ellas en la que, por cierto, no se le vio.
Sus teorías negacionistas de una enfermedad que ya ha matado a más de 800.000 personas en todo el mundo ya provocaron que Twitter bloqueara sus publicaciones durante unos días y que Facebook e Instagram incluyeran mensajes advirtiendo de información falsa.
Por el momento se desconoce el motivo de la desaparición de sus cuentas. En Twitter aparece el mensaje: "Esta cuenta no existe", como si hubiera sudo borrada (cuando la red social elimina una cuenta aparece el mensaje 'cuenta suspendida). En Facebook se indica lo siguiente: "Este contenido no está disponible en este momento".
He perdido un seguidor. Lo mismo era Miguel Bosé.
— Tacirupeca (@Tacirupeca) August 31, 2020
— @emilio_58 (@Emiliol58258377) August 31, 2020
— ???????????????? Ⓣ︎Ⓞ︎Ⓟ︎Ⓐ︎Ⓝ︎Ⓖ︎Ⓐ︎ (@topanguilla) August 31, 2020
Ostras: ya no están la cuentas de Twitter, Instagram y Facebook de Miguel Bosé ???? pic.twitter.com/ARlNDHchib
— ¿Qué mal puede hacer? (@qmph_es) August 29, 2020
Ya era hora
— Carlos Fernandez ???? (@mrcharly2703) August 31, 2020
Me alegra ver que queda algo de cordura en esta red social: al fin Twitter decide suspender la cuenta de @boseoficial
— Monika Salgueiro (@MonikaSalgueiro) August 30, 2020
