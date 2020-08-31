Diario Público
Twitter Desaparecen todas las cuentas de Miguel Bosé en las redes sociales

El cantante Miguel Bosé ha dejado de existir en las redes sociales. Sus cuentas de Twitter, Facebook e Instagram han desaparecido sin que se sepa por el momento si ha sido él quién las ha desactivado.

Bosé lleva semanas siendo centro de atención de las redes por contribuir a la difusión de teorías conspiranoicas sobre el coronavirus entre sus fans y sus millones de seguidores. Incluso llegó a posicionarse contra el uso de mascarillas y apoyó una manifestación sin ellas en la que, por cierto, no se le vio.

Sus teorías negacionistas de una enfermedad que ya ha matado a más de 800.000 personas en todo el mundo ya provocaron que Twitter bloqueara sus publicaciones durante unos días y que Facebook e Instagram incluyeran mensajes advirtiendo de información falsa.

Por el momento se desconoce el motivo de la desaparición de sus cuentas. En Twitter aparece el mensaje: "Esta cuenta no existe", como si hubiera sudo borrada (cuando la red social elimina una cuenta aparece el mensaje 'cuenta suspendida). En Facebook se indica lo siguiente: "Este contenido no está disponible en este momento".

