Juan Carlos I "¿Podéis quitarme al tío de detrás?": el épico tuneo de los tuiteros a una foto de Juan Carlos de Borbón con Franco

Por

Juan Carlos de Borbón, junto a Francisco Franco en una de esas fotos que no se recuerdan muy a menudo. El dictador que gobernó España durante 40 años tras un cruento golpe de Estado, y su "sucesor a título de rey".

Hoy, con el rey emérito Juan Carlos I exiliado en Emiratos Árabes en medio de las sospechas sobre sus tejemanejes económicos, las redes sociales han recordado esa imagen. El tuitero 'Rule' (@que_rule) la ha publicado en su cuenta con el siguiente comentario: "¿Podéis quitarme al tío de detrás de la foto?".

El propio @que_rule y otros tuiteros se han embarcado en una serie de tronchantes fotomontajes eliminando al emérito de la imagen:

