Juan Carlos de Borbón, junto a Francisco Franco en una de esas fotos que no se recuerdan muy a menudo. El dictador que gobernó España durante 40 años tras un cruento golpe de Estado, y su "sucesor a título de rey".
Hoy, con el rey emérito Juan Carlos I exiliado en Emiratos Árabes en medio de las sospechas sobre sus tejemanejes económicos, las redes sociales han recordado esa imagen. El tuitero 'Rule' (@que_rule) la ha publicado en su cuenta con el siguiente comentario: "¿Podéis quitarme al tío de detrás de la foto?".
¿Podéis quitarme al tío de detrás de la foto? pic.twitter.com/IUIXhakb6M
— Rule (@que_rule) August 29, 2020
El propio @que_rule y otros tuiteros se han embarcado en una serie de tronchantes fotomontajes eliminando al emérito de la imagen:
Venga, ya lo pongo yo. pic.twitter.com/tgZXF6LOWa
— Rule (@que_rule) August 29, 2020
— Un gato musical (@FinaOstia) August 29, 2020
???????????? pic.twitter.com/Hvj6Sedofa
— Braulio ???? (@Brantifasco) August 30, 2020
Paco!
Dale caña! pic.twitter.com/Clipk4scbY
— Limovnik???? (@SChiringuitos) August 29, 2020
— Superjunkie???? (@snoowwmann) August 29, 2020
Listo para ir a Madrid pic.twitter.com/Exo2v2KAcJ
— Limovnik???? (@SChiringuitos) August 29, 2020
— Gato reprimido (@Patxicito) August 29, 2020
— Miriam Tous (@Miriam_Tous) August 29, 2020
— Nèlia (@nelia_ntf) August 29, 2020
— Eddie (@mr_cudeiro) August 29, 2020
— Mister Wind™ ⚕️ (@WindMister) August 29, 2020
— El Tukis (@kaiserjay11) August 29, 2020
— ???????????????????????????? (@Tarantinto78) August 29, 2020
— Daniel Calero ???? (@DanielJCalero) August 29, 2020
— Richi (@RMoitopa) August 29, 2020
— ykmás (@ykemasquieres) August 29, 2020
— Tito R.???? (@titor41) August 29, 2020
— Esbirro Sideral (@EsbirroSideral) August 30, 2020
— Seguir Mangando (@Yoi88653446) August 30, 2020
— ❀Ҭэ mэʅэnѻ ɗэʅ Яэvэʂ❣ (@TeLeoDelReves) August 29, 2020
— Noelius (@N03lius) August 30, 2020
— O J.P. Quintana????️ (@Jousinho) August 31, 2020
