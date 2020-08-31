La curiosa foto de una joven entrando en un iglú hace 71 años que arrasa en internet

Jordan Kunni, director de un canal de televisión canadiense dedicado a la comunidad inuit, ha publicado una foto de su abuela cuando era joven bajando las escaleras de un iglú.
"Mi abuela ahora tiene 88 años y esta foto es de cuando tenía 17 años en el iglú de su padre", ha escrito junto a la instantánea.
La fotografía se ha hecho viral en muy pocas horas, acumulando más de 400.000 likes en un día.
My grandmother now 88 and this photo is from when she was 17 years old at her father’s igloo. pic.twitter.com/Tb3kYfnBGX
— Jordan Kunni (@JordanKonek) August 30, 2020
En vista del éxito total que ha tenido la imagen, Kunni ha publicado una foto del iglú por dentro en la que se puede ver a su abuela posando junto a su padre y sus hermanos.
Somebody asked "what did the igloo look like inside?" Here’s the closest 1 I could find. My grandma her siblings and parents. My grandma near her dad. pic.twitter.com/fscNK2Lbsp
— Jordan Kunni (@JordanKonek) August 30, 2020
Jordan también ha querido compartir una imagen de su padre usando ropa de caribú.
My grandpa is the 1 in the middle - the youngest I’ve seen him in pictures - they’re all wearing caribou clothing - he always told me you can be good but you can do way better than good. If you don’t do it now, someone else will. pic.twitter.com/PaVhsiVn4S
— Jordan Kunni (@JordanKonek) August 31, 2020
Las imágenes han encantado a los usuarios que se han deshecho en alabanzas.
Qué maravilla! https://t.co/0kgrxAz3Pr
— Ana Asimétrica (@Barbara_63) August 31, 2020
Wooow, quisiera una abuela así... https://t.co/PyfvnSXY1n
— @elmalvadozorroferoz???????????????????????????? en cuarentena (@blowmymind96) August 31, 2020
Ya quisiera yo tener fotos a los 17 años así de molonas porque esta foto es molona a nivel fotográfico, a nivel pose y a nivel look.
Qué demonios, ya quisiera yo tener fotos así de molonas en general en la vida. https://t.co/DEglLvCDgj
— Inés Byts (@MibiaTm) August 31, 2020
Fascinating!!! https://t.co/iwadpdW6Ez
— TMRos (@PureisheragainS) August 31, 2020
