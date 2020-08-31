Diario Público
La curiosa foto de una joven entrando en un iglú hace 71 años que arrasa en internet

Jordan Kunni, director de un canal de televisión canadiense dedicado a la comunidad inuit, ha publicado una foto de su abuela cuando era joven bajando las escaleras de un iglú.

"Mi abuela ahora tiene 88 años y esta foto es de cuando tenía 17 años en el iglú de su padre", ha escrito junto a la instantánea.

La fotografía se ha hecho viral en muy pocas horas, acumulando más de 400.000 likes en un día.

En vista del éxito total que ha tenido la imagen, Kunni ha publicado una foto del iglú por dentro en la que se puede ver a su abuela posando junto a su padre y sus hermanos.

Jordan también ha querido compartir una imagen de su padre usando ropa de caribú.

Las imágenes han encantado a los usuarios que se han deshecho en alabanzas.

