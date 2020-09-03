El periodista Javier Ruiz denuncia "la contabilidad creativa" de la Comunidad de Madrid con los contagios de coronavirus

Que el coronavirus circula desbocado en la Comunidad de Madrid no es ninguna novedad. El territorio gobernado por Isabel Díaz Ayuso ha acumulado en las últimas dos semanas un tercio de todos los casos registrados en toda España y hasta un 42% de las muertes. Unas cifras ciertamente preocupantes aunque la presidenta madrileña prefiera hacerse la víctima. Pero hay otro aspecto que también empaña la gestión del Gobierno madrileño: la contabilidad de los nuevos casos de coronavirus en su comunidad.
Ha sido el periodista de la cadena Ser, Javier Ruiz, el que ha puesto negro sobre blanco la extraña forma de reportar los datos del coronavirus. "Una contabilidad creativa", explica Javier Ruiz, quien acusa al Gobierno de Ayuso de "infravalorar los datos reales de contagio en la pandemia". ¿Por qué? Mejor será que vean el vídeo en el que el periodista lo explica. Pero quédense con dos datos: la Comunidad de Madrid "dosifica la notificación de cada día casos hasta 96 horas" y, además, "contabiliza camas inactivas desde hace meses para mejorar sus ratios.
???? La PIZARRA de @Ruiz_Noticias con @AngelsBarcelo en @HoyPorHoy: Los trucos contables que utiliza la Comunidad de Madrid con sus cifras sobre coronavirushttps://t.co/c2TvT2aymU pic.twitter.com/MiO5znfMus
— Cadena SER (@La_SER) September 3, 2020
La información de Javier Ruiz ha tenido mucha repercusión en Twitter.
