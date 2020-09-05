El tuit viral de Gerardo Tecé sobre Bankia y su rescate que convierte la fusión bancaria en un alegato contra los desahucios

La mirada lúcida de Tecé lo ha vuelto a hacer. Pocos pueden convertir una de las informaciones económicas del año (y quizá de la década) en un alegato contra el sinsentido que habitamos. Un simple tuit rebosante de ingenio se pone al servicio de los desahuciados para evidenciar que el poder económico dictamina la realidad hasta hacerla irreconocible. Un breve silogismo que estremece y que se ha convertido en viral. Tecé en estado puro.
Si una familia sin recursos se mete en una casa abandonada propiedad del banco tenemos un grave problema social. Si Bankia amplía negocio sin haber devuelto los 20.000M€ que nos debe, tenemos una gran noticia para la economía.
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) September 4, 2020
Y las respuestas, como ya intuirán, no se han hecho esperar. El ingenio llama al ingenio. Dios los cría y ellos se juntan
Y si no lo entiendes es que eres un rojo antisistema que desayuna fetos.
— Alejandro McClane (@_AlexMcClane) September 4, 2020
Aquí los bancos son como las Iglesias. Gobiernan los dueños. ????????????
— Águeda. ???????????????????????????????? (@gueda02022944) September 4, 2020
El 60% de las participaciones del banco que nos debe 20.000M€ pertenecen al Estado.
— JA! (@Javi19306898) September 4, 2020
Si no estáis prevenidos ante los medios de comunicación, os harán amar al opresor y odiar al oprimido. Malcom X
— David Garcia ???? (@_DavidGarcias_) September 5, 2020
— Claudia ???? (@ClaudiaMK1122) September 5, 2020
