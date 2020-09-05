"O mentía hace 44 años o miente ahora": críticas a Felipe González tras rescatar una carta a un familiar de un muerto en la matanza de Vitoria

Bendita hemeroteca. Esta vez un tuitero ha rescatado una carta que envió Felipe González a la familia de uno de los obreros abatidos a tiros en la matanza del 3 de marzo de 1976 en Vitoria. En ella lamenta su muerte y ofrece a la familia toda la ayuda necesaria en nombre del PSOE.
Javier Lezaola, el autor de tuit, recuerda que a día de hoy, 44 años después, Felipe González no solo defiende que el exministro del Interior, Rodolfo Martín Villa, no sea juzgado por esos hechos, sino que le gustaría llevar a los tribunales a María Servini, la magistrada argentina que investiga a Martín Villa por homicidio agravado y crímenes de lesa humanidad.
Así han reaccionado los tuiteros a la carta:
Hace 44 años, Felipe Glez. enviaba esta carta a la familia de uno de los 5 obreros abatidos a tiros el 3 de marzo de 1976 en Gasteiz. 44 años después, Glez. no sólo defiende q Martín Villa no sea juzgado por esos hechos, sino q le gustaría sentar en el banquillo a la juez Servini pic.twitter.com/fem7cMPDK9
— Javier Lezaola (@JavierLezaola) September 4, 2020
Es incomprensible y lamentable https://t.co/S5ecUyzKe6
— Ana M Aguilar (@AAManjon) September 4, 2020
¡¡Maldito seas Felipe González, maldito seas!!
Te lo dice una de Vitoria-Gasteiz que sabe mucho de la masacre del 3DeMarzo, con 5 asesinados y más de 100 heridos de bala, muchos de ellos con secuelas a día de hoy.
¡¡Ni olvido, ni perdón!! https://t.co/bOULC7P6sb
— Pandora???????? (@irenesb1206) September 4, 2020
— mgm2???????? (@Mgm171171) September 4, 2020
Parece q F Gonzalez ha dado un pequeño gran bandazo...
— IrailAzken ???????????????????? (@irailazken) September 4, 2020
Quién le ha visto y quién le ve.
— carmen (@ArnanzToc) September 5, 2020
