Diario Público
Diario Público

"O mentía hace 44 años o miente ahora": críticas a Felipe González tras rescatar una carta a un familiar de un muerto en la matanza de Vitoria

Por

Bendita hemeroteca. Esta vez un tuitero ha rescatado una carta que envió Felipe González a la familia de uno de los obreros abatidos a tiros en la matanza del 3 de marzo de 1976 en Vitoria. En ella lamenta su muerte y ofrece a la familia toda la ayuda necesaria en nombre del PSOE.

Javier Lezaola, el autor de tuit, recuerda que a día de hoy, 44 años después, Felipe González no solo defiende que el exministro del Interior, Rodolfo Martín Villa, no sea juzgado por esos hechos, sino que le gustaría llevar a los tribunales a María Servini, la magistrada argentina que investiga a Martín Villa por homicidio agravado y crímenes de lesa humanidad.

Así han reaccionado los tuiteros a la carta:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo