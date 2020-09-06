Diario Público
"Esto es lo que pasa cuando no lees los documentos que firmas": la reacción viral del presidente serbio en una rueda de prensa con Trump

Un vídeo en el que el presidente serbio, Aleksandar Vučić, parece que lee por primera vez el acuerdo que acaba de firmar con Trump, está arrasando en las redes. En él, el presidente de Serbia hojea el documento y parece sorprenderse por haber firmado que se compromete a cambiar la embajada de su país en Israel de Tel Aviv a Jerusalén.

Los tuiteros han reaccionado de muchas formas. Algunos se han sentido identificados con el presidente y otros se han cabreado por la mala gestión del mismo:

