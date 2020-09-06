"Esto es lo que pasa cuando no lees los documentos que firmas": la reacción viral del presidente serbio en una rueda de prensa con Trump

Un vídeo en el que el presidente serbio, Aleksandar Vučić, parece que lee por primera vez el acuerdo que acaba de firmar con Trump, está arrasando en las redes. En él, el presidente de Serbia hojea el documento y parece sorprenderse por haber firmado que se compromete a cambiar la embajada de su país en Israel de Tel Aviv a Jerusalén.
Los tuiteros han reaccionado de muchas formas. Algunos se han sentido identificados con el presidente y otros se han cabreado por la mala gestión del mismo:
Ups pic.twitter.com/NkvxvPWgQH
— PaoloStefanini (@PaoloStefanini5) September 5, 2020
Esto es lo que pasa cuando no lees los documentos que @realDonaldTrump quiere que firmes. El líder serbio firmó buen documento en el que se compromete a mudar la embajada de su país a Jerusalén. ???? https://t.co/BaYwnAwSWD
— Carlos Acosta Muñoz (@carlosacostamnz) September 5, 2020
Cuando no lees los términos y condiciones! https://t.co/itXo9kAwm7
— Agustín Mastragostino (@Aguss_Mastra) September 5, 2020
Cuando empieza el examen y ves las preguntas. https://t.co/inYvZzTOvf
— Donald Trump ???????? ᶠᵃᵏᵉ (@magnateUSA) September 5, 2020
Hace gracia hasta que lo piensas un poco más. Y ya no hace gracia. https://t.co/H6SLKMvhWf
— Miguel Roán ???? (@miguelroan1) September 5, 2020
Ved el vídeo, es oro. Las prisas a la hora de firmar acuerdos juegan malas pasadas.
Trump anuncia el compromiso de Serbia de trasladar su embajada a Jerusalén... pero el Presidente Vučić no parece estar demasiado al corriente. ???? https://t.co/lFYEBO1iVG
— Alejandro Esteso Pérez (@aestesop) September 5, 2020
Ese momento en el que, por boca de Trump, el Presidente de Serbia, Vucic, cae en la cuenta que la declaración que ha firmado - aparentemente sin haberla leído antes - al parecer conlleva el compromiso el trasladar su embajada en Israel a Jerusalén ????
Le falta solo esto el final???? https://t.co/G6nLuUyDi5 pic.twitter.com/DqFyBKwuHp
— DavidGarridoBazan (@DavidGarridoBaz) September 5, 2020
