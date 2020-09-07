Una reportera hablando de la vuelva al cole y diciendo que "ni ha habido ni besos ni abrazos", mientras de fondo un niño besa y abraza a otro. Al lado de los niños, se ve cómo una profesora trata de poner orden mientras un grupo de niños corretea y ríe a su alrededor. Es la maravillosa metáfora de la vuelta a las aulas vivida este lunes a través del televisor.
Este precioso momento tuvo lugar este lunes en el Telediario de las 15 horas en Televisión Española (Minuto 1.30). Algunos también han compartido el vídeo en las redes.
Este lunes cinco comunidades han reabierto sus aulas con las medidas anti covid decretadas para evitar la extensión de la pandemia, que ha causado más de medio millón de contagios, situación que inquieta a las familias, a pesar de la llamada a la "confianza" del Gobierno que asegura que los colegios son los lugares más seguros.
