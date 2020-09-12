Diario Público
Diario Público

"¿Hemos vuelto a las cavernas?": la ola de solidaridad por el veto de entrada a una mujer en un museo de París por llevar escote

Por

Podría parecer que en pleno siglo XXI las mujeres gozan de derechos que históricamente les han sido arrebatados, como decidir qué ropa ponerse, pero la realidad es muy distinta.

El pasado martes, el Museo de Orsay de París vetó la entrada a una mujer por llevar un vestido con escote. Se trata de Jeanne, una parisina que ha denunciado esta situación mediante una carta en Twitter que se ha hecho viral. "No soy mis pechos, no soy un cuerpo, vuestro doble rasero no debería ser un obstáculo para mi derecho a acceder a la cultura y al conocimiento", denuncia la mujer al final de la carta.


Ante lo ocurrido, numerosas tuiteras han mostrado su apoyo a la joven con diferentes mensajes, e incluso algunas de ellas se han animado a contar situaciones similares que han sufrido:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo