The New York Times "Me alegra saberlo, porque este año parezco Iniesta": 'The New York Times' dice que los españoles no son blancos y Twitter implosiona con la teoría

Por

Si lo dice The New York Times, va a misa. O al menos así piensa mucha gente. Habrá que ver si después de la afirmación del rotativo norteamericano se mantienen en sus trece.

En un reportaje en el que identificaban las razas de los líderes de Estados Unidos, el rotativo establece unos parámetros por los cuáles los españoles y portugueses no son de raza blanca.

Más allá de que esta noticia haya servido como detector de racismo (qué mas dará el color, decían muchos), decenas de usuarios de Twitter no daban crédito ante la afirmación de The New York Times.

La tez blanca, la apariencia fantasmal de muchos españoles, la ausencia de moreno ni siquiera tras dos semanas en la playa... ojalá tuviera razón el periódico americano.

Las bromas han superado los comentarios racistas y se han impuesto ante este extraño enfoque de The New York Times.

