Si lo dice The New York Times, va a misa. O al menos así piensa mucha gente. Habrá que ver si después de la afirmación del rotativo norteamericano se mantienen en sus trece.

En un reportaje en el que identificaban las razas de los líderes de Estados Unidos, el rotativo establece unos parámetros por los cuáles los españoles y portugueses no son de raza blanca.

We reviewed more than 900 officials and executives in prominent positions and found that just 20% identify as Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, multiracial or otherwise a person of color.

Here are the faces of power in America today. https://t.co/1mr8BwSB60

— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 10, 2020