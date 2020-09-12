Son momentos duros en Lesbos, donde más de 13.000 refugiados, acampados en Moria, han visto cómo las llamas arrasaban sus precarios hogares. El fuego fue declarado durante la madrugada de este miércoles y ha provocado algunas olas de solidaridad, pero también de abandono, vista la reacción racista de los vecinos de la isla.

Mientras miles de personas se vieron obligadas a pasar la noche al raso mientras el Gobierno griego les ofrece una solución, mientras varias ONG han denunciado que grupos de lugareños intentaron bloquear el camino hasta el campamento para impedir a sus trabajadores y voluntarios poder ofrecer atención médica a las personas que aún quedan en el campamento destruido y en sus inmediaciones.

Una imagen que se ha vuelto viral corre a cargo de la fotógrafa Daphne Tolis, que colgó la imagen en Twitter.

A little girl sleeps on the ground under a makeshift canopy covering both her ears. Close to 13000 asylum seekers, including 5000 children, are without shelter after fires destroyed #Moria camp on the Greek island of #Lesbos.

11.9.2020 ???? @daphnetoli pic.twitter.com/9Nrsw5X2fS

— Daphne Tolis (@daphnetoli) September 11, 2020