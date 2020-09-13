Diario Público
Twitter "El casoplón del coletas" vs "el espectacular chalet decorado con gusto": el matiz de un medio de derechas al hablar de las casas de Iglesias y Abascal

Santiago Abascal, líder de Vox, ha sido noticia en algunos medios por la vivienda en la que reside desde hace unos meses. Las redes, sin embargo, han tomado el mando, y no precisamente por el tamaño de la casa.

Sorprendidos por el trato diferencial, algunos tuiteros han destacado el vocabulario seleccionado para tratar esa noticia respecto a la casa de Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero en Galapagar.

Principalmente, el diario digital Voz Populi es el protagonista de la polémica.

De 'casoplon' a "buen gusto". Matices que las redes sociales no han dejado pasar.

