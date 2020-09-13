Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter El hilarante tuit sobre la princesa Leonor y el paradero desconocido del rey Juan Carlos

Por

La clase de cuarto curso de la ESO a la que asiste la princesa Leonor en el Colegio Santa María de los Rosales de Madrid ha sido confinada tras confirmarse un positivo por la covid-19.

La noticia ha corrido como la pólvora en redes sociales, que se han lanzado hacia la broma. Uno de los tuits destacados es el de Carlos Torres, que con un buen puñado de ingenio ha conquistado Twitter.

Las respuestas han aplaudido el tuit por su ingenio, que ya cuenta con varios miles de retuits.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo