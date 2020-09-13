El reportaje escrito por Ferran Barber en Público, titulado El primo indio del rey Juan Carlos I que no reclamará el trono español ha generado todo un impacto en redes sociales.
La historia, que da a conocer a un "primo" lejano de Juan Carlos I que reside en India, habla de Baltasar Napoleón IV y es un fiel juancarlista, como no podía ser de otro modo.
"Juan Carlos ha sido probablemente el mejor rey de nuestra dinastía que ha tenido España"
por @ferranbarberhttps://t.co/pZnUfEvCzT
— Público (@publico_es) September 13, 2020
Los lectores no han pasado por alto esta cómica relación de sangre. Sería gracioso imaginar que este hombre nacido en India reclamara el trono y se hiciera con la Corona española.
¿Le gustaría a la derecha tener de jefe de Estado a un migrante? Puede que Baltasar sea el elegido para poner fin al racismo en España.
He aquí las mejores bromas sobre el asunto.
— Itziar Castro (@ItziarCastro) September 13, 2020
Trabajan, no pueden ser Borbones.
— Carlos Valladares (@cavalgar1968) September 13, 2020
La nariz la tiene borbona
— Maria Garcia Garcia (@MariaGa38290061) September 13, 2020
Para mí es el rey legítimo.
— Alejandro (@Alejandro_FT9) September 12, 2020
Froilán Kuz Rapali
— O Txasko ???? (@Txasko_) September 12, 2020
El parecido es indiscutible, solo que uno es indio en realidad y el otro "se lo hace" cuando le pasa por...
— Tonino GP ????✊???? (@peripatetico50) September 13, 2020
Sería maravilloso tener un rey indio y ver la carusa de Vox jajajajaja
— Rubén Chimiwini (@Ruben_Chimiwini) September 13, 2020
