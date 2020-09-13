Diario Público
Twitter "Si trabaja no puede ser un Borbón": el humor se dispara tras descubrir al primo indio de Juan Carlos I

El reportaje escrito por Ferran Barber en Público, titulado El primo indio del rey Juan Carlos I que no reclamará el trono español ha generado todo un impacto en redes sociales.

La historia, que da a conocer a un "primo" lejano de Juan Carlos I que reside en India, habla de Baltasar Napoleón IV y es un fiel juancarlista, como no podía ser de otro modo.

Los lectores no han pasado por alto esta cómica relación de sangre. Sería gracioso imaginar que este hombre nacido en India reclamara el trono y se hiciera con la Corona española.

¿Le gustaría a la derecha tener de jefe de Estado a un migrante? Puede que Baltasar sea el elegido para poner fin al racismo en España.

He aquí las mejores bromas sobre el asunto.

