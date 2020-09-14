Cuando creíamos que 2020 no podía ser peor, ahora tenemos que volver a saber de Fernando Sánchez Dragó. El escritor y simpatizante de Vox, al que ya le hemos visto decir que la sanidad pública no debería existir o que las feministas "odian a las mujeres", se ha marcado el siguiente tuit: "Hoy me ha guiñado el ojo una chica. ¿Qué hago? ¿La denuncio o le guiño también el mío?".

Hoy me ha guiñado el ojo una chica. ¿Qué hago? ¿La denuncio o le guiño también el mío? — Fernando Sánchez Dragó (@F_Sanchez_Drago) September 12, 2020

Una vez más, bromeando con las rancias teorías (y bulos) de la ultraderecha que se toman a pitorreo las denuncias por acoso o violencia contra las mujeres.

Más allá de las críticas, muchos tuiteros han respondido irónicamente a Dragó, regalándonos unos tuits de auténtica traca:

Autor de esta pequeña gran maravilla: @JPonstantine — The Raven (@the_raven77) September 14, 2020

Se le habría metido algo en el ojo, Fernando... — Paula Fraga (@Paulafraga__) September 13, 2020

Ya te has vuelto a pasar con la medicación. pic.twitter.com/LAJRmGL4Ep — Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) September 13, 2020

Las mujeres parpadeamos también. — Ballesteros (@belballesteros) September 13, 2020

Sería tuerta — Perra de Satán (@perradesatan) September 13, 2020

Sera q no te conoce depravado pic.twitter.com/M2ghhvxuB5 — Barçaomort1899 (@johnelruso) September 13, 2020

A ti no te guiñan el ojo ni los francotiradores. — Jontxu (@giradonuts2) September 14, 2020

Comprarle un cupón. Y no te preocupes, es un tic. — Hank Solo (@Hank_Solo) September 13, 2020