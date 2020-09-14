Cuando creíamos que 2020 no podía ser peor, ahora tenemos que volver a saber de Fernando Sánchez Dragó. El escritor y simpatizante de Vox, al que ya le hemos visto decir que la sanidad pública no debería existir o que las feministas "odian a las mujeres", se ha marcado el siguiente tuit: "Hoy me ha guiñado el ojo una chica. ¿Qué hago? ¿La denuncio o le guiño también el mío?".
Hoy me ha guiñado el ojo una chica. ¿Qué hago? ¿La denuncio o le guiño también el mío?
— Fernando Sánchez Dragó (@F_Sanchez_Drago) September 12, 2020
Una vez más, bromeando con las rancias teorías (y bulos) de la ultraderecha que se toman a pitorreo las denuncias por acoso o violencia contra las mujeres.
Más allá de las críticas, muchos tuiteros han respondido irónicamente a Dragó, regalándonos unos tuits de auténtica traca:
— The Raven (@the_raven77) September 13, 2020
Autor de esta pequeña gran maravilla: @JPonstantine
— The Raven (@the_raven77) September 14, 2020
— Grouchico #TodosConAitor (@El_Grouchico) September 13, 2020
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) September 13, 2020
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) September 13, 2020
Se le habría metido algo en el ojo, Fernando...
— Paula Fraga (@Paulafraga__) September 13, 2020
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) September 13, 2020
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) September 13, 2020
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) September 13, 2020
Ya te has vuelto a pasar con la medicación. pic.twitter.com/LAJRmGL4Ep
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) September 13, 2020
Las mujeres parpadeamos también.
— Ballesteros (@belballesteros) September 13, 2020
Sería tuerta
— Perra de Satán (@perradesatan) September 13, 2020
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) September 13, 2020
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) September 13, 2020
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) September 13, 2020
Sera q no te conoce depravado pic.twitter.com/M2ghhvxuB5
— Barçaomort1899 (@johnelruso) September 13, 2020
— Sánchez Cajal (@xCAJALx) September 13, 2020
— cesicar (@cazonik) September 13, 2020
A ti no te guiñan el ojo ni los francotiradores.
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) September 14, 2020
Comprarle un cupón. Y no te preocupes, es un tic.
— Hank Solo (@Hank_Solo) September 13, 2020
Depende ¿cuántos años tenía?
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) September 13, 2020
