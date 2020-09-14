Diario Público
La ultraderecha "Absolut Invent", "100 inventaditos", "Inventflix"… Las respuestas de traca a un tuit de Fernando Sánchez Dragó

Cuando creíamos que 2020 no podía ser peor, ahora tenemos que volver a saber de Fernando Sánchez Dragó. El escritor y simpatizante de Vox, al que ya le hemos visto decir que la sanidad pública no debería existir o que las feministas "odian a las mujeres", se ha marcado el siguiente tuit: "Hoy me ha guiñado el ojo una chica. ¿Qué hago? ¿La denuncio o le guiño también el mío?".

Una vez más, bromeando con las rancias teorías (y bulos) de la ultraderecha que se toman a pitorreo las denuncias por acoso o violencia contra las mujeres.

Más allá de las críticas, muchos tuiteros han respondido irónicamente a Dragó, regalándonos unos tuits de auténtica traca:

