Ultraderecha Otro brutal repaso de Aitor Esteban a Vox: “¡Qué carajo van a defender ustedes el sistema constitucional!”

"¿Cómo pueden presentar una iniciativa como esta como un acto de defensa de la Constitución, como defensa del régimen democrático? Hace falta tener rostro. El peligro para la democracia son ustedes". Así se despachó el portavoz del PNV, Aitor Esteban, este martes durante la sesión de control en el Congreso de los diputados.

Esteban recordó cómo hace unos pocos días el líder ultraderechista Santiago Abascal afirmó que con Franco se vivía mejor al decir que Sánchez "preside el peor Gobierno que ha tenido nuestro país en ochenta años" (y después escurrió el bulto con cobardía cuando le preguntaron directamente por su frase).

"Dan ganas de mandarles donde habría hecho Labordeta. Qué carajo van a defender ustedes el sistema constitucional", continuó el político vasco.

Los discursos de Aitor Esteban son conocidos por su contundencia. Tampoco es la primera vez que retrata a la ultraderecha de Vox (incluso utilizando a Chip y Chop para ello) y les dice a las claras lo que opina de ellos.

