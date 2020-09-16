"¿Cómo pueden presentar una iniciativa como esta como un acto de defensa de la Constitución, como defensa del régimen democrático? Hace falta tener rostro. El peligro para la democracia son ustedes". Así se despachó el portavoz del PNV, Aitor Esteban, este martes durante la sesión de control en el Congreso de los diputados.
Esteban recordó cómo hace unos pocos días el líder ultraderechista Santiago Abascal afirmó que con Franco se vivía mejor al decir que Sánchez "preside el peor Gobierno que ha tenido nuestro país en ochenta años" (y después escurrió el bulto con cobardía cuando le preguntaron directamente por su frase).
Brutal repaso de @AITOR_ESTEBAN a Vox: "El peligro para la democracia son ustedes.. dan ganas de mandarles a donde les habría mandado labordeta.."
Y tanto.. A la mismísima MIERDA.. pic.twitter.com/2r7LEArT5h
— Sayonara (@Sayo_cab75) September 15, 2020
"Dan ganas de mandarles donde habría hecho Labordeta. Qué carajo van a defender ustedes el sistema constitucional", continuó el político vasco.
Los discursos de Aitor Esteban son conocidos por su contundencia. Tampoco es la primera vez que retrata a la ultraderecha de Vox (incluso utilizando a Chip y Chop para ello) y les dice a las claras lo que opina de ellos.
Aitor Esteban me representa, tenemos que combatir el fascismo entre todos.
— Guerrero Obrero♥️???????????? (@putorojo82) September 15, 2020
La lástima es que no habrán entendido ni media palabra. Pero decirlo, había que decirlo. Chapeau!
— Pau Quintano (@PauQuintano) September 15, 2020
— Chema Prados (@ChePrados) September 15, 2020
Obviamente no compartiré muchisimas ideas con este señor, que al fin y al cabo pertenece a la derecha. Pero cualquiera que se enfrente así al fascismo tiene mi aplauso y apoyo.
— Galadan ???? (@DidymusSmith) September 16, 2020
Fan de Aitor Esteban. No de su partido, de él.
— Cucuyaya (@cucuyaya) September 16, 2020
