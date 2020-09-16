Diario Público
Twitter Salud de Barcelona recomienda tener sexo "en espacios abiertos" por el coronavirus: "¿Pero esto qué es? ¿Satisfyer en el balcón?"

Desde que el coronavirus llegó, nuestras vidas han cambiado por completo. Confinamientos, teletrabajo, mascarillas, mamparas, saludar sin contacto... y también las relaciones sexuales. Todas las administraciones tratan que establecer protocolos y recomendaciones que permitan reducir los contagios, y dentro de ese esfuerzo la Agencia de Salud Pública de Barcelona ha publicado una guía de preguntas y respuestas sobre sexo y la covid-19.

Entre los consejos, no besarse ni intercambiar saliva con personas con las que no se conviva, ducharse antes de tener sexo o lavar los juguetes sexuales (que también viene bien cuando no hay pandemia, eh). Pero entre todas las recomendaciones, la más llamativa ha sido la tocante a los lugares para practicar sexo: "Hay menos riesgo si las relaciones se mantienen en espacios grandes y abiertos que se pueden ventilar bien".

En las redes sociales, como era de esperar, se ha formado un buen cachondeo a cuenta de eso del sexo en "espacios abiertos":

