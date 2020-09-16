Desde que el coronavirus llegó, nuestras vidas han cambiado por completo. Confinamientos, teletrabajo, mascarillas, mamparas, saludar sin contacto... y también las relaciones sexuales. Todas las administraciones tratan que establecer protocolos y recomendaciones que permitan reducir los contagios, y dentro de ese esfuerzo la Agencia de Salud Pública de Barcelona ha publicado una guía de preguntas y respuestas sobre sexo y la covid-19.

Entre los consejos, no besarse ni intercambiar saliva con personas con las que no se conviva, ducharse antes de tener sexo o lavar los juguetes sexuales (que también viene bien cuando no hay pandemia, eh). Pero entre todas las recomendaciones, la más llamativa ha sido la tocante a los lugares para practicar sexo: "Hay menos riesgo si las relaciones se mantienen en espacios grandes y abiertos que se pueden ventilar bien".

Si ya no tenía sexo en espacio cerrados imagínense en espacios abiertos , pues todo morir solo https://t.co/yMvJKf8qYL — Neptuno ???? (@AlfredoCampos74) September 16, 2020

En las redes sociales, como era de esperar, se ha formado un buen cachondeo a cuenta de eso del sexo en "espacios abiertos":

¿Sexo....sin contacto? ¿en espacio grandes y abiertos? Esto debe ser como masturbarse en medio de Plaza Catalunya junto al Corte Inglés de Barcelona para deleite de las masas, no? @LateMotivCero @Buenafuente — Juanma Vidal ???? #Normalizándome (@VidalJuanma) September 15, 2020

Para elegir estamos, vamos. — Lady Macbeth (@Angelesagus2003) September 15, 2020

Follar es la nueva ruleta rusa. — ???? (@1234567890BYL) September 15, 2020

Sexo sin contacto?? Como en Demolition Man! pic.twitter.com/vWNC87K0F7 — _elChewbacca_ (@RaulicoCalderon) September 15, 2020

Pero esto que es? Satysfyer en el balcón? Que locura todo — Matilda ???????????????? (@Matilda05401924) September 15, 2020

Pero con o sin mascarilla? Podemos ser más de 10? — Gazvi (@GazviRM) September 15, 2020

No tengo sexo en espacio cerrados, menos voy a tener en espacio abiertos ????‍♀️ https://t.co/pn1nbHbNWL — ???????????????????????????????? (@ticirios_3) September 15, 2020