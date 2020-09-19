La jornada del viernes fue intensa para los madrileños, que vieron cómo Ayuso restringía la movilidad en 37 áreas y limitaba las reuniones a seis personas en toda la comunidad.
Durante toda la jornada, se sucedieron opiniones y análisis en torno a las medidas que se iban a tomar, y muchas de ellas llegaban a la misma conclusión: si vives en zona rica, tus restricciones serán menos lesivas que si vives en una zona pobre.
Las redes criticaron la intervención en Antena 3 de una vecina de La Moraleja, uno de los barrios más ricos de todo Madrid.
Define ASCO. pic.twitter.com/I4jgLUDC3t
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) September 18, 2020
Hablar de "mezclarse" con los vecinos de Alcobendas, ha llevado a muchos tuiteros a criticarla.
Le ha faltado decir : "¿mezclarnos nosotros con esa chusma? ¿por quien nos toma?"...
...somos un pais clasista, muchos "obreros de derechas" odian mezclarse con gente humilde y aspiran al chaletazo (que nunca tendrán).
— Red ronin???????? (@guguso69) September 18, 2020
Ha dicho "no estamos mezclados"? En serio? Bueno, estoy apunto de ????
— Manolo Cañamero ????️???? (@ManoloSchweiz) September 18, 2020
"Me cruzco", mucho colegio de pago pero pocas aptitudes intelectuales
— Il Capucetto Rosso (@Capucetto_Rosso) September 18, 2020
Ayyyy esa empatía! En este caso falta de.
— Isabel Quintans???? (@IsabelQuintansR) September 18, 2020
Se le ha colado un poco de clasismo y xenofobia en la entrevista a la reportera
— Kenny✨ (@_dracarys96) September 18, 2020
