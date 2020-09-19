Diario Público
Twitter "Le ha faltado decir: '¿Mezclarnos nosotros con esa chusma?'": críticas a una residente de La Moraleja por unas declaraciones en 'Espejo Público'

La jornada del viernes fue intensa para los madrileños, que vieron cómo Ayuso restringía la movilidad en 37 áreas y limitaba las reuniones a seis personas en toda la comunidad.

Durante toda la jornada, se sucedieron opiniones y análisis en torno a las medidas que se iban a tomar, y muchas de ellas llegaban a la misma conclusión: si vives en zona rica, tus restricciones serán menos lesivas que si vives en una zona pobre.

Las redes criticaron la intervención en Antena 3 de una vecina de La Moraleja, uno de los barrios más ricos de todo Madrid.

Hablar de "mezclarse" con los vecinos de Alcobendas, ha llevado a muchos tuiteros a criticarla.

