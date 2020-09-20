"El Generalísimo Francisco Franco todavía está muerto". Dos años duró el chiste de Chevy Chase en el programa Saturday Night Live. Dos años de risas entre el público estadounidense, que volvía a escuchar la noticia cada semana bajo cualquier excusa. ¿Muere un koala? No, se suicida afligido por el fallecimiento del dictador. Y así transcurría la vida en el noticiero Weekend Update.

La imperecedera broma fue la respuesta del cómico estadounidense a la matraca que dio John Chancellor en NBC Nightly News, quien en 1975 se hizo eco de la agonía de Franco. A Chevy Chase no debió de hacerle ninguna gracia la noticia de relleno, pero a los espectadores del late show de mayor audiencia de Estados Unidos parece que sí, hasta el punto de que la estiró meses y meses.

Cuando Franco murió, en SNL hicieron un gag que duró 2 años, informando cada cierto tiempo que todavía seguía muerto. pic.twitter.com/xu2mOhh9cc — el usa, un chavalito (@unchavalito) September 19, 2020

Así, Franco se reunía muerto con el primer ministro chino para hablar sobre el "arroz" español o con el secretario de Estado Henry Kissinger, quien aprovechaba un viaje a Moscú para ver al rey de España y, de paso, al dictador. Franco se codeaba ya en la tumba con los líderes internacionales, incluido el presidente Richard Nixon, quien le dedicaba estas palabras:

"El general Franco fue un amigo y aliado leal de los Estados Unidos. El alcanzó fama y respeto internacional para España por su firmeza y equidad". La frase iba acompañada de una foto junto a Hitler en Hendaya, haciendo el saludo fascista. Las risas no cesaban y el Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead! siguió escuchándose durante dos años en el Saturday Night Live. El "españoles, Franco... ha muerto" no se escuchó en Estados Unidos hasta 1977.