"En una pandemia se despliegan médicos": el aplaudido tuit que define a la perfección las medidas de Ayuso en la Comunidad de Madrid

Las redes sociales están que arden desde que el Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid, liderado por Isabel Díaz Ayuso, hizo públicas las medidas para controlar el contagio del coronavirus. Su última decisión ha sido acordar el mayor despliegue policial desde el estado de alarma. Los tuiteros no han dejado pasar desapercibida la noticia, y han declarado que lo que necesita la comunidad con más casos positivos del país, no es un despliegue de las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del estado. Especialmente este, uno de los más aclamados:
En una pandemia se despliegan médicos. https://t.co/8CsdVruZ4Z
— Iván M. Hernández???? (@ivanhz_) September 18, 2020
Pero también ha habido otros:
No tenemos dinero para médicos, rastreadores, profesores, trenes o maquinistas, pero sí para policías. Nunca se ha tratado de nuestra salud. https://t.co/i3VH5Xvayi
— Jota (@jornouk) September 19, 2020
Lo de desplegar rastreadores y personal para atención primaria, ya si eso https://t.co/fIEzVbYfLj
— Gabi Palma???? (@GabiPalma__) September 19, 2020
Si en plena pandemia se preocupan más por poner más policías que de poner más médicos, es porque están pensando más en reprimir a los barrios que en reprimir al virus https://t.co/J3FyLGCHEb
— Toritankie ☭⚧️ (ella/she) (@cattankie) September 19, 2020
Imagínate que fuera el mayor despliegue sanitario https://t.co/ysxRQxxCCl
— Carlos Muñoz (@Ca_Mu_Ga) September 19, 2020
Resumen: No hay para más médicos y profesores pero sí para más policías y curas. Perfecto. https://t.co/7YwFirZKp3
— Henar Álvarez (@henarconh) September 19, 2020
