"En una pandemia se despliegan médicos": el aplaudido tuit que define a la perfección las medidas de Ayuso en la Comunidad de Madrid

Las redes sociales están que arden desde que el Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid, liderado por Isabel Díaz Ayuso, hizo públicas las medidas para controlar el contagio del coronavirus. Su última decisión ha sido acordar el mayor despliegue policial desde el estado de alarma. Los tuiteros no han dejado pasar desapercibida la noticia, y han declarado que lo que necesita la comunidad con más casos positivos del país, no es un despliegue de las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del estado. Especialmente este, uno de los más aclamados:

Pero también ha habido otros:

