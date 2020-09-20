Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter "Da pena hasta tener que escucharlo": críticas a Almeida por decir que Errejón no puede "defender al sur" de Madrid

Por

El cruce de declaraciones entre el alcalde de Madrid, Jose Luis Martínez-Almeida, y el parlamentario del Congreso de los Diputados, Ínigo Errejón, ha sido una de las grandes polémicas del fin de semana en redes sociales.

Almeida ha decidido atacar al líder de Más País, que tildó de "desastre absoluto" la gestión del PP en la Comunidad de Madrid.

El alcalde decidió responder y aseguró que Errejón no era quien para opinar debido al sueldo que gana.

Pero las redes sociales han sido muy críticas con esta mirada de Almeida sobre las declaraciones del cofundador de Podemos.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo