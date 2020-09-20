El cruce de declaraciones entre el alcalde de Madrid, Jose Luis Martínez-Almeida, y el parlamentario del Congreso de los Diputados, Ínigo Errejón, ha sido una de las grandes polémicas del fin de semana en redes sociales.
Almeida ha decidido atacar al líder de Más País, que tildó de "desastre absoluto" la gestión del PP en la Comunidad de Madrid.
No contrató rastreadores ni aumentó sanitarios pero Ayuso quiere hacer pagar a los barrios humildes de Madrid su absoluto desastre #AyusoConfínateTúPrimero pic.twitter.com/HOLcpNbagt
— Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) September 18, 2020
El alcalde decidió responder y aseguró que Errejón no era quien para opinar debido al sueldo que gana.
El rapapolvo de Almeida a Errejón: "Ganas 100.000 €, no eres el más indicado para defender el sur" https://t.co/V9KPXuiS8W
— EL ESPAÑOL (@elespanolcom) September 19, 2020
Pero las redes sociales han sido muy críticas con esta mirada de Almeida sobre las declaraciones del cofundador de Podemos.
Ni un pase tiene esto. Da pena hasta tener que escucharlo. https://t.co/akVKZIVsFN
— Edu Galán (@edugalan) September 19, 2020
Almeida cobra 103.667,64€, imagino que eso le inhabilita a él también para defender los barrios del sur de su ciudad. https://t.co/Vh8Ys8rh3I
— David Fernández (@naroh) September 19, 2020
Abraham Lincoln tampoco era negro, ni esclavo (era abogado y blanco) y abolió la esclavitud https://t.co/UemkLCxGR8
— ladypalo (@ladypalo) September 20, 2020
