Twitter De "irresponsable" cuando es contra el PP a "derecho de protesta" cuando es contra Sánchez: las manifestaciones según Almeida

De "profundamente irresponsable" cuando es contra su partido a "derecho de protesta" cuando es contra Pedro Sánchez.

Esa es la valoración de José Luis Martínez-Almeida, alcalde de Madrid, a las concentraciones contra Isabel Díaz Ayuso respecto a las caceroladas en el barrio de Salamanca, en la calle de Núñez de Balboa de la capital.

Las redes sociales han mostrado su enorme indignación ante este cambio de opinión. "Es que a quién se le ocurre ir a una manifestación sin chófer ni criado", ironizaban algunos tuiteros.

