Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter "Tres prórrogas para librarse del servicio militar se comió el guerrero": Abascal felicita a la Legión y las redes le recuerdan que no hizo la mili

Por

En el aniversario de la Legión española, un tuit de Santiago Abascal, líder de Vox, ha significado un aluvión de respuestas contra el político ultraderechista, al que le han sacado la hemeroteca.

Abascal no hizo la mili y solo ha tenido vida laboral dentro de la política, argumentos más que suficientes para que en las redes sociales los usuarios hayan mostrado su malestar.

Entre críticas y humor, Twitter ha querido poner al líder de Vox en su sitio.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo