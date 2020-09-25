Diario Público
El nuevo carril bici provisional de Oviedo propio de una carrera de obstáculos: "Es sencillamente una genialidad"

Oviedo ha estrenado un carril bici provisional de 4.5 kilómetros con motivo de la Semana Europea de la Movilidad, un carril bici que está dando mucho de que hablar en redes sociales.

El carril está delimitado con unas líneas de color amarillo que atraviesa calles y carreteras. El problema de este carril bici provisional es que los ciclistas que quieran utilizarlo tendrán que superar una carrera de obstáculos como si de un reality show se tratase.

Ante esto, las redes sociales han ironizado y criticado el polémico carril: "El Alcalde de #Oviedo ha descubierto un nuevo tipo de carril bici apto para ir atropellando a los viandantes", ha dicho un tuitero.

