El nuevo carril bici provisional de Oviedo propio de una carrera de obstáculos: "Es sencillamente una genialidad"

Oviedo ha estrenado un carril bici provisional de 4.5 kilómetros con motivo de la Semana Europea de la Movilidad, un carril bici que está dando mucho de que hablar en redes sociales.
El carril está delimitado con unas líneas de color amarillo que atraviesa calles y carreteras. El problema de este carril bici provisional es que los ciclistas que quieran utilizarlo tendrán que superar una carrera de obstáculos como si de un reality show se tratase.
Ante esto, las redes sociales han ironizado y criticado el polémico carril: "El Alcalde de #Oviedo ha descubierto un nuevo tipo de carril bici apto para ir atropellando a los viandantes", ha dicho un tuitero.
No es fake.
Con motivo de la Semana Europea de la Movilidad, el ayuntamiento de Oviedo estrena carril bici. pic.twitter.com/qKPAfw95DV
— Isaac ???????????? (@isaacfcorrales) September 25, 2020
Gracias al nuevo carril bici de Oviedo, tu paseo en bici por el centro puede ser como una partida de GTA o Mario Kart. Atropellar peatones, esquivar farolas y vehículos..... Y si te sale una seta, subes de nivel. pic.twitter.com/pQVr6otFbC
— Dawlad (@J_Merino_B) September 23, 2020
Subrealista lo de Oviedo, el ayuntamiento pinta un "carril bici" por encima de la acera de forma guarra y encima le echa la culpa al anterior consistorio
Mirad la respuesta del alcalde por dios, recién despertado y ya está trifasico???? https://t.co/7ujrdJvwUy
— Javier Castroviejo???? (@javier_cstbrv) September 25, 2020
Oviedo, capital del carril bici donde puedes atravesar aceras y comerte farolas al mismo tiempo que esquivas peatones y ellos se cagan en tu madre.
En serio,si lo hacen en la aldea nos estamos descojonando meses.
Gracias @canteli_alfredo por hacernos "Capital del despropósito" https://t.co/Nbc8Qqn4ga
— Talibana oviedista (@soyazul1926) September 23, 2020
El nuevo carril bici de #oviedo es, sencillamente, una genialidad ????#asturias pic.twitter.com/x4LCZrIxA3
— david riondA (@david_rionda) September 24, 2020
Pues ya salió el "Grand Theft Auto VI: #Oviedo war", con planos diseñados por Ralph Wiggum.
El nuevo carril bici del @aytoviedo
Vaya puta comedia????????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/7bbBKHsLle
— Roberto Ruiz (@Rober__Ruiz) September 24, 2020
bueno pues el Ayuntamiento de Oviedo ha decidido pintar así de repente por toda la ciudad un carril bici por el cual pasan un total de 0 bicicletas
— sofo ????️???? (@sofiainess_) September 24, 2020
Con el diseño de Canteli y la ejecución de Ignacio Cuesta, Oviedo ya presume de carril - bici. Enorme gestión. pic.twitter.com/vikELiYFwD
— Isra (@vito_d_corleone) September 24, 2020
