"La historia de cómo Madrid y Nueva York se diferenciaron es una historia de las terribles consecuencias de los errores cometidos, en particular sobre la eliminación gradual de las medidas de bloqueo".

Con esas palabras, el prestigioso diario Financial Times, ha hecho un profundo análisis sobre la gestión de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, al frente de la pandemia en la capital. Y no ha salido bien parada.

"Los españoles todavía están socializando y visitando bares y restaurantes", comenta alarmado el reportaje publicado en este medio, que también pone en duda si las medidas ya tomadas serán eficaces.

Madrid is once again Europe’s worst-hit region, while New York is opening up. Here’s how the two cities’ Covid-19 fortunes diverged https://t.co/equuBtsVML pic.twitter.com/Acc3U0oKft

— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 24, 2020