"La historia de cómo Madrid y Nueva York se diferenciaron es una historia de las terribles consecuencias de los errores cometidos, en particular sobre la eliminación gradual de las medidas de bloqueo".
Con esas palabras, el prestigioso diario Financial Times, ha hecho un profundo análisis sobre la gestión de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, al frente de la pandemia en la capital. Y no ha salido bien parada.
"Los españoles todavía están socializando y visitando bares y restaurantes", comenta alarmado el reportaje publicado en este medio, que también pone en duda si las medidas ya tomadas serán eficaces.
Madrid is once again Europe’s worst-hit region, while New York is opening up. Here’s how the two cities’ Covid-19 fortunes diverged https://t.co/equuBtsVML pic.twitter.com/Acc3U0oKft
— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 24, 2020
En redes, muchos han aprovechado el tirón de Financial Times para insistir en la crítica contra Ayuso.
Por si hay algún despistado por ahí hago constar que el Financial Times, que califica de desastre al Gobierno de Ayuso es un periódico de derechas. https://t.co/8YjmefgG0x
— Miguel Valiente (@valiente_miguel) September 26, 2020
En breve Financial Times es ETA pic.twitter.com/i47xGR2ZuS
— ????Jones (@AzoteDerechona) September 26, 2020
El Finantial Times arremete contra la gestión de Isabel Díaz Ayuso y Ignacio Aguado. Un mazazo en toda regla. En comparación con Nueva York, que ya estuvo peor, la doctrina del shock neoliberal de las derechas madrileñas queda en ridículo #AyusoDimisión https://t.co/qhyHqwQZFc
— Bernardo Gutiérrez (@bernardosampa) September 26, 2020
¿De verdad necesitamos leer el Financial Times para saber que la gestión de todo esto está siendo un desastre?
— Daniel Seixo (@SeixoDani) September 26, 2020
FT no cree que la descentralización y la polarización ayuden en nada a tomar medidas firmes. El 'Financial Times' señala directamente a @IdiazAyuso por su mala gestión: "Cierra parques públicos pero no los bares". Madrid es el hazmerreir de Europa. https://t.co/4KteKABx4k
— JA Parra (@ragnar_lodbroq) September 26, 2020
