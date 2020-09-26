"La diferencia entre hacer fotos y ser un fotógrafo": cuatro imágenes espectaculares en la Casa Blanca que han dado la vuelta al mundo

Diario Público
REUTERS/Tom Brenner
"La diferencia entre hacer fotos porque todos tenemos cámara en el móvil y ser un fotógrafo", apuntaba en Twitter el periodista David Martínez sobre la calidad de los enfoques de Tom Brenner, camarógrafo de Washington D.C.

Con solo cuatro imágenes, espectaculares por su manera de hablar al espectador sin que haya texto por medio, reflejan la calidad del fotógrafo, capaz de condensar en un fogonazo toda clase de matices y metáforas.

Las respuestas al tuit han sido de absoluta alabanza.

