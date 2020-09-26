Diario Público
Twitter "Tendréis que hacer algo más que ladrar": el zasca de Pisarello al tuit xenófobo de Vox sobre su nacionalidad argentina

"Cuando un extranjero que mancilla la bandera y apoya un golpe separatista se sienta en la Mesa del Congreso, lo lógico es que mancille la Mesa y ataque al Rey que se enfrentó al golpe. Todo lógico, excepto que no le hayamos devuelto a Argentina con una patada en el culo". Esta ha sido la reacción xenófoba de Vox a un tuit del diputado de Unidas Podemos Gerardo Pisarello, de origen argentino.

Pisarello, que simplemente se posicionó en contra de la llamada del rey Felipe VI al presidente del Tribunal Supremo y del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), Carlos Lesmes, ha reaccionado de inmediato a la publicación de Vox: "Tendréis que hacer algo más que ladrar".

