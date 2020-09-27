Diario Público
"Esto es grave, pero más grave es dimitir en Comic Sans": cachondeo por la carta de dimisión del portavoz del grupo covid en Madrid

Este viernes Emilio Bouza presentó su dimisión como portavoz del Grupo Covid creado en la Comunidad de Madrid para hacer seguimiento de la evolución de la pandemia, pero eso no ha sido lo más comentado. Para hacer pública su decisión, redactó un comunicado con la fuente Comics Sans que ha provocado que las redes se sorprendan más por la tipografía que por el contenido del documento.

Así han reaccionado algunos tuiteros:

