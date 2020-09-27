"Esto es grave, pero más grave es dimitir en Comic Sans": cachondeo por la carta de dimisión del portavoz del grupo covid en Madrid

Este viernes Emilio Bouza presentó su dimisión como portavoz del Grupo Covid creado en la Comunidad de Madrid para hacer seguimiento de la evolución de la pandemia, pero eso no ha sido lo más comentado. Para hacer pública su decisión, redactó un comunicado con la fuente Comics Sans que ha provocado que las redes se sorprendan más por la tipografía que por el contenido del documento.
Bouza dimite en Comic Sans pic.twitter.com/TmLrXt5AVJ
— Guillermo Infantes Capdevila (@guincap_) September 26, 2020
Así han reaccionado algunos tuiteros:
Escrita en Comic Sans. Hasta el último detalle de lo que sucede en Madrid es distópico. https://t.co/n3K0bMSPTN
— Jorge Tamames (@Jorge_Tamames) September 26, 2020
En COMIC SANS, Dios mío... https://t.co/NvPjVbFQdy
— Mauro García ???? (@mauroeastbourne) September 27, 2020
¿Ha dimitido en Comic Sans?
Ha dimitido en Comic Sans un responsable de gestionar el epicentro en Europa de una pandemia mundial. ???? pic.twitter.com/OIS6CBpjJC
— Nab ???? (@NaBGon) September 26, 2020
Esto es grave. Pero más grave es DIMITIR EN COMIC SANS ????????♂️???????? https://t.co/ohrp4PAkEf
— Alvy {autoprotect mode} (@Alvy) September 26, 2020
Ha dimitido en comic sans?
Que crack pic.twitter.com/95HaWfRUOq
— César Calderón Avellaneda (@CesarCalderon) September 26, 2020
DIMITIR EN COMIC SANS.
El concepto.
No se puede ser más punki.
Olé, Bouza.
(Y lo que dice en la carta). https://t.co/amFterCq3q
— Juan Soto Ivars (@juansotoivars) September 26, 2020
En Comic Sans y sin justificar el texto. Falta el título con el wordArt. Mis dieses https://t.co/3EBtZaK78n
— Marc Bernal (@MarcBernal3) September 26, 2020
