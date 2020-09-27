Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter "La mejor forma de apoyar la República": Negre publica una foto junto a Felipe VI y las redes le toman el pelo

Por

El youtuber Javier Negre, director del canal Estado de Alarma, publicó este viernes una fotografía junto a Felipe VI en el que mostraba su ferviente apoyo a la Corona.

Este mensaje ha cautivado a las redes sociales, que han encontrado un filón en Negre para todo lo relacionado con el humor a su costa.

He aquí una compilación de las mejores bromas en torno a la instantánea.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo