Twitter Los mejores tuits del reencuentro de Bertín y Rivera: "Han reventado las cloacas por acumulación de cuñadez"

Bertín Osborne recibió anoche al exdirigente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, en su programa En tu casa o en la mía.

Durante la entrevista, Rivera habló sobre su dimisión, sobre la situación de la política española y sobre su nueva vida fuera de los focos.

Sin embargo, la audiencia del programa no fue la esperada, ya que el número de espectadores cayó casi once puntos respecto a la primera emisión de la nueva temporada, el pasado 4 de septiembre. Fueron muchos los tuiteros los que reprocharon el "aburrimiento" de programa, pero también hubo quien cargó contra el exlíder de Ciudadanos.

