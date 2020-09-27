Bertín Osborne recibió anoche al exdirigente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, en su programa En tu casa o en la mía.

Durante la entrevista, Rivera habló sobre su dimisión, sobre la situación de la política española y sobre su nueva vida fuera de los focos.

Sin embargo, la audiencia del programa no fue la esperada, ya que el número de espectadores cayó casi once puntos respecto a la primera emisión de la nueva temporada, el pasado 4 de septiembre. Fueron muchos los tuiteros los que reprocharon el "aburrimiento" de programa, pero también hubo quien cargó contra el exlíder de Ciudadanos.

Ojo, ahora Albert Rivera en "Mi casa es la tuya" con Bertín Osborne.

Han reventado las cloacas por acumulación de cuñadez y no me he dado cuenta.#MiCasaAlbertRivera

— Albert #PaísValencià???? (@_Gafas_y_reloj_) September 25, 2020