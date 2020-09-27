Bertín Osborne recibió anoche al exdirigente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, en su programa En tu casa o en la mía.
Durante la entrevista, Rivera habló sobre su dimisión, sobre la situación de la política española y sobre su nueva vida fuera de los focos.
Sin embargo, la audiencia del programa no fue la esperada, ya que el número de espectadores cayó casi once puntos respecto a la primera emisión de la nueva temporada, el pasado 4 de septiembre. Fueron muchos los tuiteros los que reprocharon el "aburrimiento" de programa, pero también hubo quien cargó contra el exlíder de Ciudadanos.
Albert Rivera en el programa de Bertín diciendo que media España piensa como él, que le recuerden que sacó 10 escaños por favor.
— Moe de Triana (@moedetriana) September 25, 2020
Ojo, ahora Albert Rivera en "Mi casa es la tuya" con Bertín Osborne.
Han reventado las cloacas por acumulación de cuñadez y no me he dado cuenta.#MiCasaAlbertRivera
— Albert #PaísValencià???? (@_Gafas_y_reloj_) September 25, 2020
'Mi casa es la tuya' cae a un 11,3% de share con Albert Rivera. Obvio: en televisión es vital transmitir cierta verdad y Albert parece de plástico. El espectador ya no se lo cree. Es más, le da cierta pereza.
— Borja Terán (@borjateran) September 26, 2020
Albert esta es la foto de tu derrota electoral! No fue Pedro Sanchez y la prensa! Tu apoyaste al auge de la ultra derecha!! Autocrítica!! #MiCasaAlbertRivera pic.twitter.com/J7sssLS73w
— Ruben Garal (@Rubensgaral) September 25, 2020
Me aburre este hombre muchísimo... #MiCasaAlbertRivera pic.twitter.com/wqKwOHCuji
— Granaíno (@AbelPlata) September 25, 2020
