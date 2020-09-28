Una nueva genialidad de @queridoantonio: 'Isabel y Pedro', "el vídeo que lo tiene todo para conquistar el corazón de los telespectadores"

Ya les advertimos de que este post de Tremending va a ser corto de texto pero también de que se van a echar una buenas risas. Y es que hay cosas que no se pueden describir con palabras, hay que verlas. Tal es el caso de los vídeos manipulados de El Intermedio: no se pueden explicar. Su autor, Alberto González Vázquez, @queridoantonio en Twitter, ha vuelto a hacer una obra de arte, esta vez a cuenta del reciente encuentro entre Pedro Sánchez e Isabel Díaz Ayuso en la Puerta del Sol, encuentro que por cierto no llegó a nada. Bueno, sí, al menos sirvió para que @queridoantonio nos deleitará con otra de sus creaciones. Esta vez dobla a los dos políticos con los personajes de Heidi y el resultado es tronchante.
A esta serie la he titulado "Isabel y Pedro" y creo que lo tiene todo para conquistar el corazón de los telespectadores. (Piezas para El Intermedio) pic.twitter.com/8JT4AVhrp0
— Alberto González Vázquez (@queridoantonio) September 28, 2020
Como dice un tuitero, canela en rama. @queridoantonio clava el diálogo y lo adapta genialmente al lenguaje corporal de Sánchez y Ayuso, sobre todo al del presidente del Gobierno, al que se le nota un tanto tenso, o eso nos parece. Por supuesto, las reacciones de la legión tuitera han sido de unánime elogio.
ME MUERO DE RISA????????????????
— Verzul (@MiradaVerzul) September 28, 2020
Maravilloso. pic.twitter.com/QeyTM1xILj
— Boleto Leto (@boleto95) September 28, 2020
Canela en rama! ????????
— Я ???????????????????? (@zuhaitz77) September 28, 2020
