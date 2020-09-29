Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Los memes más descacharrantes de los responsables de Vox presentando la moción de censura

Por

Pues ya está, los ultraderechistas de Vox han presentado por fin la moción de censura contra el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez que anunciaron allá por el mes de julio.

Relacionada: Sánchez, destrozando a Abascal en ochenta segundos con la moción de censura (con bonus track)

Como parece que no tuvieron bastante con el cachondeo previo, ahora siguen adelante con una moción que no tiene muchos visos de prosperar, ya que según han manifestado hasta ahora, ni PP ni Ciudadanos piensan apoyarla.

El candidato a presidente será el líder del partido Santiago Abascal, mientras que Ignacio Garriga, diputado de la formación de extrema derecha por Barcelona, será el encargado de defender la moción.

En los medios han aparecido este martes varias fotografías de los responsables de Vox mostrando el escrito de la moción. El retrato ha lucido mucho mejor tras el oportuno tuneo de los tuiteros especializados en memes:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo