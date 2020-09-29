Pues ya está, los ultraderechistas de Vox han presentado por fin la moción de censura contra el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez que anunciaron allá por el mes de julio.
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) September 29, 2020
Como parece que no tuvieron bastante con el cachondeo previo, ahora siguen adelante con una moción que no tiene muchos visos de prosperar, ya que según han manifestado hasta ahora, ni PP ni Ciudadanos piensan apoyarla.
El candidato a presidente será el líder del partido Santiago Abascal, mientras que Ignacio Garriga, diputado de la formación de extrema derecha por Barcelona, será el encargado de defender la moción.
En los medios han aparecido este martes varias fotografías de los responsables de Vox mostrando el escrito de la moción. El retrato ha lucido mucho mejor tras el oportuno tuneo de los tuiteros especializados en memes:
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) September 29, 2020
#perdon Barrio Sésamo ???? #MocionContraLaMafia #ApoyoLaMocion pic.twitter.com/cpENIaIqZU
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) September 29, 2020
#fijarzebien pic.twitter.com/Vy7rZqlRhx
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) September 29, 2020
— El Ninja De Las Galletas (@Chinobi_Ninja) September 29, 2020
#ApoyoLaMoción pic.twitter.com/Xe2PL18LJp
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) September 29, 2020
— NoAbrasPaz (@noabraspaz) September 29, 2020
— Lucy Fer ???? (@Lucy____Fer) September 29, 2020
The Village People tribute show. pic.twitter.com/nLGKoBeePR
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) September 29, 2020
— CELESSON (@chemapizca) September 29, 2020
— Un Vampiro Andalú (@UnVampiroAndalu) September 29, 2020
— Un Vampiro Andalú (@UnVampiroAndalu) September 29, 2020
-Pues la Moción de Censura ya estaría lista. pic.twitter.com/zR3GPajhpt
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) September 29, 2020
Toma, la familia al completo pic.twitter.com/ixxhpigOfY
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) September 29, 2020
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) September 29, 2020
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) September 29, 2020
— Lucy Fer ???? (@Lucy____Fer) September 29, 2020
— Un Vampiro Andalú (@UnVampiroAndalu) September 29, 2020
#MocionContraLaMafia pic.twitter.com/WmiFYXFeAq
— Un Vampiro Andalú (@UnVampiroAndalu) September 29, 2020
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) September 29, 2020
— Alfbosie Antifa #TodosConAitor (@alfbosie) September 29, 2020
— ilma (@Ilmabarberis) September 29, 2020
— ilma (@Ilmabarberis) September 29, 2020
— ilma (@Ilmabarberis) September 29, 2020
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) September 29, 2020
— Noltar???? (@Noltar79) September 29, 2020
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) September 29, 2020
