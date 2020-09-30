El vídeo viral de 'Polònia' que satiriza a Díaz Ayuso a ritmo de Shakira

Si no existiera el programa Polònia, en TV3, habría que inventarlo. Son buenísimos. En Tremending somos muy fans de su humor, de la sátira política que hacen, en la que retratan y despellejan sin piedad a nuestros políticos. Un retrato mordaz y siempre certero que nos enseña más de nuestra clase política que muchos sesudos analistas y lúcidos tertulianos. En su último programa, los de Polònia hicieron una parodia de todo lo que está pasando en la Comunidad de Madrid con el coronavirus y la polémica gestión de la presidenta Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
El vídeo es genial, tanto que en Twitter hay multitud de comentarios. De hecho, se ha hecho viral. Se titula Aquí todo va bien, yo no cierro Madrid e incluye un número musical basado en una canción de Shakira que no tiene desperdicio.
Pero mejor vamos a verlo y echamos unas risas.
Aquí todo va bien,
yo no cierro Madrid. #PolòniaTV3 pic.twitter.com/B1SBPucy0L
— Polònia (@poloniatv3) September 24, 2020
Como ya hemos dicho, la legión tuitera se ha partido de risa con este vídeo. Como siempre, dejamos los mejores comentarios y las mejores reacciones.
☑️ Més de 540.000 reproduccions a Twitter.
☑️ 86.000 a Youtube.
Encara no has vist "Yo no cierro Madrid", el musical del #PolòniaTV3 que ja és viral?https://t.co/WqXRcapdLD
— Minoria Absoluta (@MinoriaAB) September 28, 2020
¿Que por qué Madrid decide sobre el resto del país? Porque Madrid es España, España es Madrid, tu prima de Albacete es Madrid.
— Anita Botwin ???? (@AnitaBotwin) September 30, 2020
O Polònia está de volta e este sketch está maravilhoso.https://t.co/GTCVrEr66j
— Bruno Vilhena (@BrunoVPires) September 29, 2020
????????????
Putos amos!https://t.co/HMxf3VLq65
— Mr Flog (@Mr_floG) September 25, 2020
