Twitter pone a caldo al community de la Policía Municipal de Madrid por un chiste malo

En Tremending somos muy partidarios del humor y de aquellos que intentan arrancarnos una sonrisa, aunque a veces fracasen en el empeño. Pero ya el hecho de intentarlo es suficiente para llevarse nuestro agradecimiento. Por eso, valoramos el intento del community manager de la Policía municipal de Madrid de hacer reír a la legión tuitera de buena mañana con un tuit que quizás no sea el más acertado –que la Policía haga chistes con bofetadas de por medio da un poco de yuyu– y que tampoco ha gustado mucho en Twitter pues le han llovido bastantes críticas. Personalmente en Tremending creemos que el chiste no está demasiado bien tirado y que además está muy trillado, pero también que no es para tanto: no te ríes, pero tampoco es un horror. Este es el tuit en cuestión.
#BuenosDías #Madrid. Esperamos no tener que llegar a estos extremos, por eso volvemos a recordaros que el uso de la mascarilla es obligatorio, además de necesario.#SiempreConMascarilla #GanasTuGanamosTodos #EmpezarConUnaSonrisa pic.twitter.com/coAlaqlt3Q
— Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) September 30, 2020
No sabemos qué opinarán nuestros lectores, pero como habrán podido comprobar parece que en el vídeo se ve a policías indios abofeteando a unos ciudadanos por no llevar mascarillas. ¿Una velada amenaza o un simple chascarrillo? En Twitter ha habido un buen cachondeo a cuenta de esta broma de la Policía Municipal de Madrid, pero también mucha crítica seria. Aquí ofrecemos una selección de las mejores reacciones.
Esperamos no tener que llegar nosotros a estos extremos. pic.twitter.com/2tAhoUoFfG
— Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) September 30, 2020
Policia de Madrit, patrocinadores del bullying desde 1759
— lecroissant (@blaiantoni) September 30, 2020
Os falta poner una foto recordando a Billy el Niño y ya tenéis el combo perfecto.
— VILLA ???? (@VillaverdeMu) September 30, 2020
Qué gracia. La policía bromeando sobre violencia policial días después de las cargas injustificadas en Vallecas. Me mondo.
— ruido perro (@ruidoperro) September 30, 2020
Con los cayetanos no se os vio muy por la labor.
— Jan Moixó???? (@CapitaJanMoixo) September 30, 2020
