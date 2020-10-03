La prestigiosa revista inglesa The Economist ha elaborado un reportaje en el que varias voces expertas indagan sobre los problemas de Madrid para frenar al coronavirus.
El reportaje, titulado Bailando con la muerte: la política venenosa de España ha agravado la pandemia y la economía, busca culpables a la actual situación del país. Y los encuentra.
"Bailando con la muerte": el demoledor reportaje de 'The Economist', que culpa a Ayuso y a Sánchez de la mala gestión de la pandemia
With 784 cases per 100,000 people in the past fortnight, Madrid is currently the worst-hit region in Europe. Where has Spain gone wrong? https://t.co/zgfPd5Sxkx
— The Economist (@TheEconomist) October 2, 2020
El foco, que se centra en la política, arroja luz sobre dos cuestiones: una, el mensaje de tranquilidad de Pedro Sánchez durante la desescalada. Y dos, en la desnutrida atención primaria de Madrid, que el Ejecutivo de Ayuso no ha reforzado pese a las continuas indicaciones al respecto.
Las redes se han hecho eco del reportaje, que comprueba desde fuera de España que la crisis, además de sanitaria, es política.
Demoledor @TheEconomist "España, bailando con la muerte. Su venenosa clase política ha empeorado la pandemia y la economía. Tiene las peores cifras de Europa". https://t.co/bWZcZCz3CH
— Carlos Segovia (@carlossegovia_) October 2, 2020
Siempre me ha parecido recomendable leer medios extranjeros cuando hablan de tu país. Van al punto y no suelen tener los sesgos que aquí sí.
Esto de The Economist sobre la responsabilidad política de la pandemia en España es un buen resumen. https://t.co/7n1058hdH1
— Fernando Arancón (@FernandoArancon) October 3, 2020
Pues sí, una clase política abyecta. https://t.co/3ebIULspHd
— Bea Sainz de Rozas (@BeaSRS) October 3, 2020
Es un análisis simple. No entra en.el verdadero fondo del problema que es que solo se ha tomado medidas que buscaban el impacto mediático. Y la falta de inversión en atención primaria
— JuanFran (@JUANFCO_OPINION) October 2, 2020
