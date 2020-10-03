Diario Público
Twitter "Bailando con la muerte": el demoledor reportaje de 'The Economist', que culpa a Ayuso y a Sánchez de la mala gestión de la pandemia

La prestigiosa revista inglesa The Economist ha elaborado un reportaje en el que varias voces expertas indagan sobre los problemas de Madrid para frenar al coronavirus.

El reportaje, titulado Bailando con la muerte: la política venenosa de España ha agravado la pandemia y la economía, busca culpables a la actual situación del país. Y los encuentra.

El foco, que se centra en la política, arroja luz sobre dos cuestiones: una, el mensaje de tranquilidad de Pedro Sánchez durante la desescalada. Y dos, en la desnutrida atención primaria de Madrid, que el Ejecutivo de Ayuso no ha reforzado pese a las continuas indicaciones al respecto.

Las redes se han hecho eco del reportaje, que comprueba desde fuera de España que la crisis, además de sanitaria, es política.

