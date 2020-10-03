Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter El tuit viral de Henar Álvarez que ironiza y destruye la teoría de Ayuso sobre los contagios en Madrid

Por

"La forma de vivir de los inmigrantes y los barrios del sur nos han traído a esta situación. No hay derecho", con este tuit, claramente irónico, la cómica Henar Álvarez valoraba la noticia de la propuesta de sanción a 200 personas que estaban de fiesta en un chalet en el barrio madrileño de Aravaca.

Las nuevas restricciones de Madrid, que entraron en vigor el viernes a las 22.00 horas, han llevado a tomarse con algo de humor la noticia, que además vuelve a tumbar la idea de que los migrantes son los culpables de la transmisión del coronavirus por Madrid.

Los tuiteros se han deshecho en halagos y en risas tras la publicación de Álvarez.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo