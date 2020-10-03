"La forma de vivir de los inmigrantes y los barrios del sur nos han traído a esta situación. No hay derecho", con este tuit, claramente irónico, la cómica Henar Álvarez valoraba la noticia de la propuesta de sanción a 200 personas que estaban de fiesta en un chalet en el barrio madrileño de Aravaca.
Cuatro detenidos y 200 sancionados en una fiesta en un chalet de Madrid tras la aplicación de las restriccioneshttps://t.co/gerebMpyJc
— Público (@publico_es) October 3, 2020
Las nuevas restricciones de Madrid, que entraron en vigor el viernes a las 22.00 horas, han llevado a tomarse con algo de humor la noticia, que además vuelve a tumbar la idea de que los migrantes son los culpables de la transmisión del coronavirus por Madrid.
La forma de vivir de los inmigrantes y los barrios del sur nos han traído a esta situación. No hay derecho. https://t.co/x9cu0yKc0o
— Henar Álvarez (@henarconh) October 3, 2020
Los tuiteros se han deshecho en halagos y en risas tras la publicación de Álvarez.
Me enfadaría por no haber sido invitada.
— Henar Álvarez (@henarconh) October 3, 2020
Llegaron todos desde Berlín por Barajas y al chalet...
— carmen soler (@csriba) October 3, 2020
Es que? Vamos, por una fiesta, pa que me invitan si saben como me pongo
— willywonka (@wonkabarh8) October 3, 2020
