Twitter "Podría ser un corto de Pixar": un descomunal montaje en Tik Tok se hace viral por su ternura

Desde La tostadora valiente no se veía algo así. Tik-tok, plataforma habitualmente conocida por bailes y parodias, ha parido esta vez una pequeña historia de amor entre un cepillo de dientes y una pasta dentrífica.

El corto ha gustado tanto que incluso ha tenido una segunda vida en Twitter, donde un usuario lo ha colgado y se ha vuelto viral.

Muchos tuiteros han reconocido su emoción tras el visionado, e incluso han dicho que nunca más se lavarán los dientes. Desde Tremending recomendamos encarecidamente hacer oídos sordos a esto último.

