Dos tuits juntos se entienden mejor: Toni Cantó y su doble rasero con las cruces amarillas y las banderas de España en la playa

Dos tuits juntos se entienden mejor. Hace dos años, Toni Cantó, el actual coordinador autonómico de Ciudadanos en la Comunitat Valenciana, mostró en su cuenta de Twitter indignación por la colocación de cruces amarillas en una playa de Barcelona como muestra de apoyo a los políticos independentistas presos. "Se están cargando uno de los principales ingresos de Catalunya", afirmaba el político y actor, haciendo referencia a la pérdida de visitas turísticas que podía estar ocasionando la iniciativa.
Ha sido muy diferente esta vez cuando dos años después han colocado más de 53.000 banderas de España en una playa de València. Lo ha definido como un "homenaje a los fallecidos por la pandemia" sin tener en cuenta el daño que podía causar al turismo, como hacía en el caso de Barcelona.
Un usuario ha decidido unir ambos tuits para reflejar la hipocresía del político frente a iniciativas similares:
???? pic.twitter.com/aFfbnlnyAW
— Shine McShine (@Shine_McShine) October 4, 2020
