"Tiene todo el sentido hacer un evento multitudinario sin distancia de seguridad para desear salud a Trump": críticas a una concentración por el presidente de EEUU

Donald Trump comunicó en la madrugada del viernes que tanto él como la primera dama, Melania, habían dado positivo en el test de coronavirus, el "virus chino" como él lo denomina. El presidente de Estados Unidos, que tanto ha despreciado las prácticas de distancia social y el uso de mascarilla, ha acabado siendo víctima de sus teorías conspiratorias.
Sus votantes, preocupados por el estado de salud de su presidente, han decidido reunirse para mostrarle su apoyo, pero las medidas de dicha concentración han sido masivamente criticadas. En ella, la mayoría de los asistentes no respetaba la distancia de seguridad ni llevaba mascarilla. Las redes se han colmado de comentarios negativos sobre esta reunión, calificando como "irresponsables" a todos los asistentes.
Estas han sido algunas de las reacciones a la problemática concentración:
Tiene todo el sentido hacer un evento multitudinario sin distancia de seguridad para desear salud al presidente Trump. A su gusto. https://t.co/lm1BehG4Sj
— Roy Cobby (@WilliamRLark) October 3, 2020
Ellos se reúnen masivamente, muchos hasta sin mascarilla para desearle a Trump que se mejore sin pensar que en primer lugar por hacer eso es que él esta enfermo. ???? https://t.co/1JnVnQ0Tv0
— Alice ???? (@Alicepolanco) October 3, 2020
Unos irresponsables. Exponiéndose por el irresponsable mayor. https://t.co/2AV1V5OA5S
— Alejandro Celedón M. (@AlejoCeledon) October 3, 2020
* se contagian de covid* https://t.co/70TQgAaEsL
— Gonzalo (@gonzycuervo) October 3, 2020
Hay que desearle suerte a Trump para que salga del Covid-19.
Hay que hacer un mitin, sin sana distancia ni precauciones.
Genius! https://t.co/AAekx7pFl6
— Alvaro López (Cerebro) (@elcerebrohabla) October 3, 2020
¿Por qué esta gente quiere matar a su propio electorado? No entiendo. https://t.co/pjZ0rK5ELA
— Marianne Díaz Hernández (@mariannedh) October 3, 2020
https://t.co/x0c4Q9rFYL pic.twitter.com/D8omvNScTL
— shauna (@goldengateblond) October 3, 2020
El chiste se cuenta solo https://t.co/fn16ceH3Sb
— Kai Osama (@Kai_Osama) October 4, 2020
Trump se contagió de Coronavirus por no usar barbijo y no respetar el distanciamiento social.
Qué hacen sus seguidores?
Manifestaciones multitudinarias sin distanciamiento social
????♂️ https://t.co/INQYXZDAbs
— Cristian Rebosio ???? (@crebosio95) October 3, 2020
