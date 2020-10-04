Diario Público
"Tiene todo el sentido hacer un evento multitudinario sin distancia de seguridad para desear salud a Trump": críticas a una concentración por el presidente de EEUU

Donald Trump comunicó en la madrugada del viernes que tanto él como la primera dama, Melania, habían dado positivo en el test de coronavirus, el "virus chino" como él lo denomina. El presidente de Estados Unidos, que tanto ha despreciado las prácticas de distancia social y el uso de mascarilla, ha acabado siendo víctima de sus teorías conspiratorias.

Sus votantes, preocupados por el estado de salud de su presidente, han decidido reunirse para mostrarle su apoyo, pero las medidas de dicha concentración han sido masivamente criticadas. En ella, la mayoría de los asistentes no respetaba la distancia de seguridad ni llevaba mascarilla. Las redes se han colmado de comentarios negativos sobre esta reunión, calificando como "irresponsables" a todos los asistentes.

Estas han sido algunas de las reacciones a la problemática concentración:

