Las nuevas reestricciones en la Comunidad de Madrid para paliar el número de contagiados por coronavirus ha traído a la memoria alguna de las frases dichas por dirigentes del PP.

Es por eso que Javier Gallego, presentador de Carne Cruda, hizo una reflexión en redes sociales que se ha convertido en viral en cuestión de horas.

En redes, muchos han querido completar la visión de Gallego, que tampoco ha estado exenta de aplausos.

