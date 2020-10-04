Las nuevas reestricciones en la Comunidad de Madrid para paliar el número de contagiados por coronavirus ha traído a la memoria alguna de las frases dichas por dirigentes del PP.
Es por eso que Javier Gallego, presentador de Carne Cruda, hizo una reflexión en redes sociales que se ha convertido en viral en cuestión de horas.
Primero dijeron que Sánchez tardaba en confinar, luego que confinaba demasiado. Después que desescalaba lento, luego que rápido. Más tarde que intervenía mucho, luego que les había abandonado, hoy que vuelve a intervenir de más.
Pero todo esto el PP lo hace por vuestra salud.
— Javier Gallego Crudo (@carnecrudaradio) October 3, 2020
En redes, muchos han querido completar la visión de Gallego, que tampoco ha estado exenta de aplausos.
— Xose Cendán Montero (@XoseCendan) October 3, 2020
— Juan Gallego (@juangallegopint) October 3, 2020
Y que nadie les recuerde que en la desescalada pasaron de Fase 2 a hacer lo que me sale del chocho? Pues eso..
— Iván Vilches (@i_vilches) October 3, 2020
Utilizar la pandemia para su sucia política de acoso pero el derribo será para ellos https://t.co/2FI9RNNPZT
— GloriaDama (@Ggldama) October 4, 2020
