En año de elecciones presidenciales el Saturday Night Live siempre tiene programas cargados de contenido político. El programa de la NBC también se ha puesto el traje de precampaña y no ha dudado en mostrar su apoyo a Joe Biden, candidato demócrata.

Aunque no lo haga de manera explícita, sí lo deja entrever con sus mensajes y parodias. En el programa de esta semana, el actor Jim Carrey acudió como invitado y caricaturizó al candidato demócrata. Las redes se han plegado a la actuación del protagonista de El show de Truman.

El descubrir de este vídeo, @Manuel_de_BCN, ha aprovechado después para recordar algunas de las imitaciones más icónicas del programa, donde Reagan, Sarah Palin o el mismo Trump han sido objeto de burla.

