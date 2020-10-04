En año de elecciones presidenciales el Saturday Night Live siempre tiene programas cargados de contenido político. El programa de la NBC también se ha puesto el traje de precampaña y no ha dudado en mostrar su apoyo a Joe Biden, candidato demócrata.
Aunque no lo haga de manera explícita, sí lo deja entrever con sus mensajes y parodias. En el programa de esta semana, el actor Jim Carrey acudió como invitado y caricaturizó al candidato demócrata. Las redes se han plegado a la actuación del protagonista de El show de Truman.
SI Jim Carrey haciendo de Joe Biden en SNL no es lo mejor de 2020, poco le falta.pic.twitter.com/rhgxSc3H68
— Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) October 4, 2020
El descubrir de este vídeo, @Manuel_de_BCN, ha aprovechado después para recordar algunas de las imitaciones más icónicas del programa, donde Reagan, Sarah Palin o el mismo Trump han sido objeto de burla.
Cualquier excusa es buena para recordar otras imitaciones gloriosas de políticos en el Saturday Night Light.
1⃣ La gran Tina Fey era la doble natural de Sarah Palin, un poco como @pilardfrancisco con Díaz Ayuso. pic.twitter.com/vC1RXVoam3
— Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) October 4, 2020
2⃣ Alec Baldwin ya se ha coronado como el Trump catódico.
En las elecciones de 2016 se enfrentó a una Hillary Clinton que bordaba Kate McKinnon (que antes había hecho Amy Poehler).
Y de regalo, Tom Hanks como moderador. pic.twitter.com/YmH4QeCkVX
— Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) October 4, 2020
