Twitter Ayuso con una pistola en la mano sólo podía acabar de una forma: con una ola de memes

Por

Una imagen de Ayuso empuñando una pistola solo podía acabar en un aluvión de memes y, claro, así ha sido. El tuitero Rule (@que_rule) reparó en una fotografía que había pasado desapercibida hasta ahora: la presidenta madrileña con lo que parece una pistola apuntando al cielo.

El propio Rule nos hizo el trabajo y encontró el origen de la imagen (no nos los merecemos). Se trata de una fotografía de la agencia Getty tomada el pasado 26 de enero durante una carrera solidaria de la Fundación Real Madrid. Ayuso. Tal y como contaron en TeleMadrid, la presidenta fue la encargada de dar el pistoletazo de salida, de ahí la imagen.

Pero vamos a lo que hemos venido. Estos son los descacharrates memes que los tuiteros han realizado:

