Una imagen de Ayuso empuñando una pistola solo podía acabar en un aluvión de memes y, claro, así ha sido. El tuitero Rule (@que_rule) reparó en una fotografía que había pasado desapercibida hasta ahora: la presidenta madrileña con lo que parece una pistola apuntando al cielo.
-Te quiero Pumpkin
-Te quiero Honey Bunny
-¡Todo el mundo quieto, esto es un atraco!
-¡Y como algún jodido capullo se mueva, me cago en la leche, me pienso cargar hasta el último de vosotros! pic.twitter.com/tc8tualIyu
— Rule (@que_rule) October 4, 2020
El propio Rule nos hizo el trabajo y encontró el origen de la imagen (no nos los merecemos). Se trata de una fotografía de la agencia Getty tomada el pasado 26 de enero durante una carrera solidaria de la Fundación Real Madrid. Ayuso. Tal y como contaron en TeleMadrid, la presidenta fue la encargada de dar el pistoletazo de salida, de ahí la imagen.
Para los que dudan sobre si es un fake y preguntan por el contexto de la foto. pic.twitter.com/FOwuNuAu6X
— Rule (@que_rule) October 4, 2020
Pero vamos a lo que hemos venido. Estos son los descacharrates memes que los tuiteros han realizado:
— Poga Txar (@PogaTxar) October 4, 2020
— Poga Txar (@PogaTxar) October 4, 2020
— le frère ???? (@Lfrre) October 4, 2020
¡Me firmen la Ley del Suelo! ¡Coño! pic.twitter.com/lp7lDgumJh
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) October 4, 2020
"Al suelo todo el mundo!" pic.twitter.com/IEiQnJN9OM
— The Raven (@the_raven77) October 4, 2020
Choose your fighter pic.twitter.com/eMqFdYjnR6
— Shine McShine (@Shine_McShine) October 4, 2020
— Zalatoy (@zalatoy) October 4, 2020
Se paso al lado oscuro pic.twitter.com/TGXyhrxXi2
— ????????????????????????????????Ⓙ???????????????????????????????? (@J_Valian50) October 4, 2020
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) October 4, 2020
— Un gato musical (@FinaOstia) October 4, 2020
— Emi ???? (@la_frantxute) October 4, 2020
— Cuban Mood ???????? (@cubanmood) October 4, 2020
mi humilde aportación de mierhttps://t.co/IZvkXCAN41
— Bat-uitero ???????? (@Bat_uitero) October 5, 2020
— Poga Txar (@PogaTxar) October 4, 2020
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) October 4, 2020
— No sé n'ha parlar PROU de... (@pacoguevo36) October 4, 2020
El insulto final. pic.twitter.com/LFPhJsHXJh
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) October 4, 2020
— The Raven (@the_raven77) October 4, 2020
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) October 4, 2020
— Álex K ???????????????????? (@Kililongo) October 4, 2020
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@toooeater) October 4, 2020
"Al suelo todo el mundo!" pic.twitter.com/IEiQnJN9OM
— The Raven (@the_raven77) October 4, 2020
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) October 4, 2020
La nueva de Terminator tiene pintaza. pic.twitter.com/qHL14lPVn4
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) October 4, 2020
— Emi ???? (@la_frantxute) October 4, 2020
— Poga Txar (@PogaTxar) October 4, 2020
#OnePerfectShot pic.twitter.com/lJuVO8xYMx
— burrapaca (@burrapaca) October 4, 2020
????somos las chicas pistoleras, rubias y morenas... ???? pic.twitter.com/AKJ8QmXBX4
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@toooeater) October 5, 2020
— The Raven (@the_raven77) October 4, 2020
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@toooeater) October 4, 2020
La 7 pic.twitter.com/21jksyN0eO
— Poga Txar (@PogaTxar) October 4, 2020
La Sanidad madrileña está colapsada, pero ella tiene la solución. pic.twitter.com/Zwbk1v11wy
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) October 4, 2020
