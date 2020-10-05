"Aquí debe haber un error estadístico, porque como que la capacidad de ilustración mental debe estar estadísticamente distribuida por partes iguales entre hombres y mujeres, no creo que eso quede perfectamente reflejado en la composición de género de este acto". Son las palabras que ha espetado el alto representante de la Unión para Asuntos Exteriores y Política de Seguridad desde 2019, Josep Borrell, para criticar la poca representación femenina en el Foro La Toja, celebrado este pasado fin de semana.

El evento se hizo viral tras causar indignación a muchos a causa de que la mayoría de sus ponentes eran hombres. Una noticia de La Voz de Galicia titulada Las mejores mentes reflexionan desde A Toxa sobre la respuesta a la pandemia provocó un gran revuelo en Twitter, red social en la que los internautas se preguntaron si "las mejores mentes del país son blancas y tienen pene", debido a la falta de diversidad en su cartel.

El último en sumarse a esta crítica por lo machista de la situación ha sido el histórico dirigente del PSOE y lo ha hecho en su intervención en el propio foro.

Un discurso gracias al que el dirigente ha sido aplaudido por su defensa de la igualdad.

Aunque algunos tuiteros han ido más allá y han llamado a la no participación de los ponentes en este tipo de actos cuando no se respete la pluralidad.

Es que esto de las "mejores mentes" y los agraciados con el título es una broma de mal gusto. Que no haya mujeres es además completamente aberrante y no entiendo cómo cualquier persona que defienda la igualdad ha asistido si quiera a esa pantomima. https://t.co/1ApXP866sg

No es que haya q rectificar es q no debería haber sucedido y, quizás y solo quizás, un representante Europeo y miembros del Gobierno no debieran haber participado, esa es la forma. No dejen todo para la siguiente, actúen en el momento. #NiUnPasoAtrás@FSCdeCCOO @RevTrabajadora https://t.co/EFwhVxpTot

— Carmen López (@2014clopez) October 4, 2020