Condenan al expresidente de Pescanova por manipular las cuentas y Twitter se llena de chistes pesqueros

El antiguo "pez gordo" de Pescanova que "cortaba el bacalao" cae "en las redes" de la Justicia tras "meter la gama" por "merluzo". Así, más o menos, explican hoy los tuiteros una de las noticias del día: la condena de la Audiencia Nacional al expresidente de Pescanova a ocho años de cárcel por manipular las cuentas de la empresa para captar inversores.
La decisión del tribunal, que también condena a otros 11 miembros de la excúpula a penas que van desde los seis meses a tres años y medio de prisión, ha ocupado hoy un hueco en los principales medios de comunicación del país. La noticia también ha tenido su eco en Twitter pero de un modo mucho más irónico: con todo tipo de chistes pesqueros y marítimos.
TE HAN PESCAO GRUMETE https://t.co/RE1ZZ9wvIw
— MALACARA (@malacarasev) October 6, 2020
Obviamente, el presidente era el que cortaba el bacalao
— Jesús Cortés (@jfdzcrts) October 6, 2020
Quiero titulares rancios como "El Presidente de Pescanova CAE EN LAS REDES DE LA JUSTICIA".
— Carlos Clavijo (@carlosclavijo22) October 6, 2020
Sujétame el cubata pic.twitter.com/TrtYpJF9Uj
— Mercedes (@Mercedesvsm) October 6, 2020
La defensa alegó que "solo pretendía mantenerlo a flote" porque "todos estamos en el mismo barco y tenemos que remar juntos".
— Subc.Meñique???? (USA MASCARILLA ????) (@InsurgentePetyr) October 6, 2020
Condenado el "pez gordo" de Pescanova.
— Alberto Escudier ???? (@AEscudier) October 6, 2020
Se ha quedado "congelao"... pic.twitter.com/R5k0N94QsN
— Vudúalhindu (@vudualhindu) October 6, 2020
— ¿Cómo se declara el acusado?
*se asoma por la ventana del juzgado*
— ¡Siempre recordaréis este día como el día en que casi capturáis al Capitán Pescanova! https://t.co/UUahPP9xIX
— Adriana (@AdryDub) October 6, 2020
Ojalá el juez haya dado con el mazo y haya dicho "chao pescao"
— C.Bows (@CarlitosBows) October 6, 2020
Ha metío bien la gamba.
— Esmereldo Ceraviejo de Maximo y Litio ???? (@piezas) October 6, 2020
La AN está como pez en el agua.
— ???????????????????? Ø???????????? (@Twistedvoxel) October 6, 2020
Te vas a hinchar de varitas de merluza, grumete
— George Hatchet (@GeorgeHatchet) October 6, 2020
Un merluzo más
— Cayetano de pueblo???????? (@CayetanoPueblo) October 6, 2020
Congelado me quedo ante esta noticia.
— @Jordi M V 4273 (@blancblau) October 6, 2020
No voy a hacer declaraciones sobre el caso Pescanova, esos temas los lleva mi mujer. pic.twitter.com/FMVueM7Dnf
— TodoJingles (@TodoJingles) October 6, 2020
Ya veo al " joven grumete" rodeado de marineros en las duchas de Alcalá Meco pic.twitter.com/FhJT43fzsU
— (Rive:2020) (@RiveJaspe) October 6, 2020
