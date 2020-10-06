Diario Público
Diario Público

Condenan al expresidente de Pescanova por manipular las cuentas y Twitter se llena de chistes pesqueros

Por

El antiguo "pez gordo" de Pescanova que "cortaba el bacalao" cae "en las redes" de la Justicia tras "meter la gama" por "merluzo". Así, más o menos, explican hoy los tuiteros una de las noticias del día: la condena de la Audiencia Nacional al expresidente de Pescanova a ocho años de cárcel por manipular las cuentas de la empresa para captar inversores.

La decisión del tribunal, que también condena a otros 11 miembros de la excúpula a penas que van desde los seis meses a tres años y medio de prisión, ha ocupado hoy un hueco en los principales medios de comunicación del país. La noticia también ha tenido su eco en Twitter pero de un modo mucho más irónico: con todo tipo de chistes pesqueros y marítimos.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo